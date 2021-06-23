ViacomCBS Announces Enhanced Streaming Content Leadership Structure

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced an enhanced content leadership structure for its global streaming services. This newly aligned structure, which is effective immediately, will ensure that ViacomCBS is well positioned to continue producing compelling, diverse content at scale and deploy the right mix of content across its ecosystem of free and pay streaming platforms. As part of this, the new structure elevates each of ViacomCBS’ global content leaders to oversee their respective genres within Paramount+, while appointing Tanya Giles as a centralized programming head to chart content strategy for Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally.

“The strong launch and early months of Paramount+ have demonstrated the power and potential of our platform, as well as audiences’ appetite for a broad and diverse array of content, all in one place,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS. “The moves we are making today will accelerate that mission by putting ViacomCBS’ most powerful assets – world-class content, iconic brands, global infrastructure and expertise, and the best talent in the business today – behind our platforms as we pursue the global opportunity in streaming. Together, our leaders will ensure that we’re delivering to audiences the very best our streaming platforms have to offer, with must-watch content across every genre and market we operate in.”

Giles, currently General Manager of MTV Entertainment Group, will become Chief Programming Officer, Streaming. In this newly created role, she will oversee and execute a holistic programming strategy for the global content offering across both Paramount+ and Pluto TV, maximizing mix, prioritization, timing and impact of ViacomCBS resources, franchises and brands to drive sustained audience acquisition and engagement. She will report to Tom Ryan, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming.

ViacomCBS will also formalize the genres its global content leaders will own for developing must-watch content for Paramount+ and its growing audiences around the world. In addition to their current roles overseeing their respective brand and studio businesses and continuing to report to Bakish, the following executives will take on expanded global responsibilities for creating the diverse mix of content – from originals to extensions of key franchises – that differentiates Paramount+:

George Cheeks , President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, News & Sports, Paramount+, extending the world-class content from CBS News and CBS Sports to the super service.

, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, News & Sports, Paramount+, extending the world-class content from CBS News and CBS Sports to the super service. Jim Gianopulos , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Pictures, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Movies, Paramount+, bringing to bear the depth and breadth of filmmaking expertise at Paramount, one of the world’s pre-eminent film studios, to Paramount+.

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Pictures, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Movies, Paramount+, bringing to bear the depth and breadth of filmmaking expertise at Paramount, one of the world’s pre-eminent film studios, to Paramount+. Bruce Gillmer , President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, responsible for leveraging ViacomCBS’ global scale, unmatched music industry relationships and iconic library of IP for Paramount+.

, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, responsible for leveraging ViacomCBS’ global scale, unmatched music industry relationships and iconic library of IP for Paramount+. Chris McCarthy ,President, MTV Entertainment Group, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Unscripted Entertainment and Adult Animation, Paramount+, tasked with further unlocking and expanding ViacomCBS’ unmatched catalog of global Unscripted franchises and formats, as well as expanding marquee Adult Animation IP for Paramount+.

,President, MTV Entertainment Group, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Unscripted Entertainment and Adult Animation, Paramount+, tasked with further unlocking and expanding ViacomCBS’ unmatched catalog of global Unscripted franchises and formats, as well as expanding marquee Adult Animation IP for Paramount+. David Nevins , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Scripted Originals, Paramount+, responsible for building on Paramount+’s strong track record of Scripted Originals, including both dramas and comedies.

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Scripted Originals, Paramount+, responsible for building on Paramount+’s strong track record of Scripted Originals, including both dramas and comedies. Nicole Clemens will broaden her responsibilities as President, Paramount Television Studios (PTVS), to include President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. Building on her current role overseeing PTVS, where she continues to report to Gianopulos, she now will lead original scripted content for Paramount+, reporting to Nevins.

will broaden her responsibilities as President, Paramount Television Studios (PTVS), to include President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. Building on her current role overseeing PTVS, where she continues to report to Gianopulos, she now will lead original scripted content for Paramount+, reporting to Nevins. Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, will also serve as Chief Content Officer, Kids & Family, Paramount+, responsible for growing the global portfolio of the full range of live-action and animated kids & family programming – both episodic and film – on Paramount+, building on what is among the most popular content on the service.

As part of the realignment, Kelly Day, President of Streaming and Chief Operating Officer, ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), will work closely with Giles and ViacomCBS’ content leaders to ensure the company is executing against its global streaming strategy. She will be responsible for maximizing the global content slate, bringing ViacomCBS’ expansive and growing international content portfolio to Paramount+ services around the world, and continuing the rollout of Paramount+ in international markets. Day will continue to report to Tom Ryan and Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO of VCNI.

Scott Mills will continue to oversee BET+ in his capacity as President, BET, reporting to Nevins.

Tom Ryan said, “Tanya is a stellar media executive who brings a deep familiarity with our brands and audiences, as well as an unmatched talent for harnessing data to make high-impact programming decisions. Our content leaders know their genres better than anyone and have been integral to building a strong slate for Paramount+ and growing its audience. Our new structure will enable us to tap into their collective expertise even more effectively, further cementing Paramount+ as a true super service that delivers the content audiences love, all in one place.”

Biographies

George Cheeks is the President and Chief Executive Officer of CBS, leading all CBS-branded assets, including CBS Television Network, which encompasses CBS Entertainment, CBS News, CBS Sports, CBS Television Studios, CBS Television Stations and CBS’ first-run syndication business. He also partners with ViacomCBS’ digital organization on CBS-branded digital assets. Prior to joining ViacomCBS, Cheeks served more than seven years at NBCUniversal in senior executive positions that spanned creative, business and operational roles. Most recently, he was Vice Chairman, NBCUniversal Content Studios and was also in charge of late-night programming for NBC Entertainment. Cheeks joined NBC in 2012 after serving as Executive Vice President, Business Affairs and General Counsel, Viacom Music and Entertainment Groups, Content Distribution and Marketing, as well as Head of Standards and Practices for Viacom Media Networks, in New York. He first started at Viacom in 1998, where he served as Senior Counsel for MTV Networks in the Business and Legal Affairs Department for Nickelodeon. While there, he ascended to positions of increasing responsibility, and in 2005 he was elevated to Executive Vice President and General Counsel for MTV, MTV2, MTVu, MTV Films, VH1, CMT and LOGO.

Nicole Clemens is the President of Paramount TV, managing development, production and programming at the studio. In this role, she has overseen a roster of originals that includes “13 Reasons Why,” “Defending Jacob,” “Home Before Dark” and “Looking for Alaska,” among others. As studio chief, Clemens has contributed to the success and changing face of TV with hits like “Jack Ryan” for Amazon and “The Haunting of Hill House” on Netflix. Prior to joining ViacomCBS in September 2018, Clemens served as a manager and producer at Anonymous Content and an executive vice president and head of series development at FX Networks, where she created some of today’s most critically acclaimed shows, including “You’re the Worst,” “Better Things” and “Atlanta.” Before that, she spent 16 years as an agent at the talent and literary firm ICM, running the department that brought books to the big and small screens and representing writers and directors such as Kurt Sutter, writer of “Sons of Anarchy,” and Angela Robinson, an executive producer of “True Blood.” Her first executive position was with Spelling Television.

Kelly Day is President of Streaming and Chief Operating Officer, ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI). As President of Streaming, Day oversees the international roll-out of Paramount+ and the ongoing international expansion of Pluto TV, following successful launches in Europe and Latin America. In her role as COO, she is focused on accelerating the digital transformation of VCNI’s businesses, strengthening the company’s long-term strategy and operations, and leading many of VCNI’s strategic services teams including Digital Ad Sales, Finance and Business Intelligence, Business and Legal Affairs, Strategy, Research and Operations. Previously, she served as the President of Viacom Digital Studios (VDS), overseeing Viacom’s digital content strategy and initiatives, including the expansion of Viacom’s original programming and branded content across social platforms. Under her leadership, VDS created and distributed thousands of hours in premium digital content across Viacom’s global entertainment brands, leading the company to reach new heights in audience engagement – becoming #1 for quality social views among media and entertainment properties, based on Tubular ratings. She previously served as the Chief Business Officer and Chief Digital Officer of Awesomeness, where she was responsible for international expansion, global distribution strategies and revenue across television, mobile and OTT providers, and on driving the company’s product and technology investments.

Jim Gianopulos is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Pictures, a role he assumed in April 2017. In his role as Chairman and CEO of Paramount, he oversees the studio’s film and television operations worldwide, including production, marketing, distribution and all other facets. He is also charged with setting a strategy for Paramount, including developing new content, strengthening Paramount’s slate with co-branded releases from ViacomCBS flagship brands, and expanding the studio’s global footprint. Gianopulos has been involved in the evolution of new entertainment media and technologies for more than 30 years and has been recognized as an industry leader. Prior to joining Paramount, Gianopulos served as the Chairman and CEO of Twentieth Century Fox from 2000 to September 2016. In this role, he oversaw feature film production, marketing and global distribution of film and television content across all media. From 2009 to 2012, Gianopulos served as head of Fox Television Studios. He was President of Twentieth Century Fox International from 1994 to 2000. From 1992 to 1994 he served as Fox’s President of International Television and Home Entertainment. Before joining Twentieth Century Fox, Gianopulos held senior management positions at Paramount and Columbia Pictures from 1981 to 1992, following his career as an attorney specializing in entertainment law.

Tanya Giles most recently served as General Manager of MTV Entertainment Group (MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, CMT, VH1, TV Land and Logo), where she led content strategy, programming and research & insights as well as the Group’s efforts to maximize global IP expansion. Prior to, Giles served as General Manager, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land, responsible for the day-to-day strategy and operations of all three brands, with direct oversight of marketing, programming and digital/social strategy. Among her numerous accomplishments, Giles has overseen the premieres of multiple hit shows and marquee franchises across the portfolio including “South Park,” “The Daily Show,” “Yellowstone” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Earlier in her ViacomCBS career, Giles served as Executive Vice President, Strategic Insights & Research for Viacom Media Networks’ Music & Entertainment Group and BET. As chief research advisor to the senior management teams, Giles delivered comprehensive, strategic and integrated marketing research plans for all multi-platform business units affiliated with the portfolio. Among other industry accolades, Giles has been named by Cynopsis as one of its Top Women in Media and by Imagen Foundation to its Powerful & Influential Latinos in Entertainment list. She sits on the Board of FUTURE NOW Media Foundation and holds a B.A. from Syracuse University where she graduated summa cum laude before getting an M.A. from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania.

Bruce Gillmer is President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, guiding the company’s strategy to align and optimize all music-driven initiatives across the ViacomCBS portfolio. Over the course of his career, Gillmer has engineered many culturally defining moments in music, including the historic U2 and Jay-Z collaboration at the Brandenburg Gate for the 2009 MTV EMAs, and numerous performances by icons ranging from Lady Gaga to Andrea Bocelli. He has also executive produced some of the world’s largest music events, including several MTV VMAs and 13 MTV EMAs. Gillmer oversees talent, development and programming of music content, series and specials and tentpole events for MTV Entertainment Group and ViacomCBS Networks International in partnership with the brand teams. He also chairs the ViacomCBS Music Council, a cross-company initiative to unify ViacomCBS’ music programming, talent and events strategy, and to extend its leadership in the music content space. Gillmer previously served as Head of Global Music and Executive Vice President, Music & Talent, Programming & Events for Viacom International Media Networks as well as Senior Vice President of Music and Talent Relations for VH1 in the U.S. He began his career in the MTV Music and Talent department in 1987. Gillmer graduated from Indiana State University with a B.S. in Music and Marketing.

Chris McCarthy is President of the MTV Entertainment Group overseeing MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, Pop, CMT, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Logo, TV Land, the Oscar nominated MTV Documentary Films and the Emmy Award-winning MTV Entertainment Studios. Appointed President of MTV in 2016, McCarthy quickly returned the brand to #1 with young audiences (p18-34) and transformed the business by growing social footprint to over 750 million followers worldwide. He launched MTV Entertainment Studios, which creates a diverse array of culture-defining hits that include “Emily in Paris,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “South Park,” “The Challenge,” “Love & Hip Hop,” “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and “Yellowstone.” Having started at Viacom in 2004 as a freelancer, McCarthy is known for his successful track record of transforming businesses and establishing “creative lead cultures”. He credits his accomplishments to always seeing obstacles as opportunities for reinvention, prioritizing diversity & inclusion and working with young audiences who challenge norms and inspire change. Fueled with a passion for social causes that lead to meaningful change, McCarthy spearheaded the creation of ‘Vote Early Day’, a new national holiday that drove record youth turnout in the 2020 U.S. Election. He also recently launched an industry-leading mental health coalition of more than 1,300 business, government agencies and cultural leaders, to reimagine the role that storytelling can play to positively impact the portrayal of mental health in content to help address this rising crisis. The recipient of two Oscar nominations, multiple Emmy Awards and two Peabodys, McCarthy grew up in a working-class family in Philadelphia, the first to graduate from college, earning a B.S. with Honors in Commerce and Engineering from Drexel University and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. McCarthy is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, the Executive Champion of The BEAT+, ViacomCBS’s Black Employee Affinity Group, and a member of the Peabody Board of Directors.

Scott Mills isPresident, BET, where he is responsible for overseeing the overall strategy and day-to-day operations. Under Mills’ leadership, BET has launched BET+, the new BET Studios venture and the Tyler Perry ViacomCBS programming partnership. BET+ has quickly grown to become the largest Black streaming service, and the Tyler Perry partnership has delivered the top scripted and comedy series on cable TV. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer responsible for Human Resources, Media Technology Services, Real Estate, Programming Acquisitions, Facilities and Security. Before that, Mills was President and Chief Operating Officer for BET Networks. Previously, Mills was Chief Financial Officer and President of Digital Media for BET Networks as well as Executive Vice President and COO of BET Interactive. Mills joined BET as Senior Vice President of Business Development in 1997. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

David Nevins is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Showtime Networks, overseeing all aspects of Showtime Networks Inc. and its channels, along with BET. Nevins also chairs the ViacomCBS Content Council. In his role at Showtime Networks, he manages programming, distribution, business development, finance, marketing, creative, digital media, scheduling, research, acquisitions, network operations, home entertainment, business affairs and corporate communications teams, as well as Showtime Sports. He works closely with ViacomCBS’ international and domestic distribution groups on the monetization of Showtime Networks content around the world. Since joining the company in 2010 and under his leadership, Showtime launched its stand-alone streaming service, along with countless hit series, including the critically acclaimed originals “Your Honor,” “Homeland,” “Billions,” “Ray Donovan,” “Shameless,” “The Affair,” “The Circus,” “The Chi” and “Twin Peaks.” Prior to joining Showtime in 2010 as Entertainment President, Nevins was an Emmy Award-winning producer for series including “Friday Night Lights”, “Arrested Development” and “24” and a network programming executive, including President of Imagine Television; Executive Vice President of Programming at Fox Broadcasting Company; and Senior Vice President, Primetime Series at NBC.

Brian Robbins is President, Kids & Family Entertainment, with oversight of all strategy, creative and business operations for the company’s kids and young-adult focused brands, including Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness. He also has purview over The Nick Experience, Nickelodeon’s experiential division, as well as Nick’s domestic consumer products business. Prior to joining Nickelodeon as President in 2018, Robbins was President of Paramount Players and founded the multi-platform media company Awesomeness, which Viacom purchased in 2018. Robbins has executive produced numerous popular and critical television hits aimed at teens and young audiences, including the Nickelodeon series “Kenan and Kel” and “All That,” the latter of which Robbins adapted into the film Good Burger. Robbins also executive produced “Blue Mountain State” for Spike TV (now Paramount Network) and produced and/or directed the Paramount films Varsity Blues, Coach Carter and Hardball. His other credits include the television series “Smallville” and “One Tree Hill” for CW, and Disney Channel’s “Sonny with a Chance” and “So Random.” His film credits include Disney’s Wild Hogs and The Shaggy Dog; DreamWorks’ Norbit and A Thousand Words; and Sony Pictures’ Radio. Robbins began his career as an actor, writer and producer, and has received the Directors Guild Award, a Peabody Award and the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Pioneer Prize.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the US television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

