LGI Homes Announces Collaboration with Modsy to Introduce New Immersive Web Experiences

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LGI Homes Announces Collaboration with Modsy to Introduce New Immersive Web Experiences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) today announced the launch of their new collaboration with Modsy, an industry-leading online interior design company, to continue to bring new, innovative experiences to LGIHomes.com.

This collaboration adds immersive user interactions utilizing virtual renderings, known as 360° Looks. These virtual renderings are digitally built and professionally decorated by Modsy, allowing visitors to virtually walk through an LGI floor plan and gain a new perspective on the open designs and spacious layouts of the home. The design elements included in this new interaction also allow visitors to imagine how the space can be used and what life in their new home could look like.

“We are excited to introduce our new collaboration with Modsy which enables us to continue to deliver on our goal of providing an industry-leading user experience throughout every stage of our buyer’s journey,” said Rachel Eaton, LGI Homes’ Chief Marketing Officer. “We’ve worked closely with Modsy to design these new 360° Looks with styles that are curated with our specific buyer demographics and market preferences in mind. These immersive experiences highlight not only the spacious layouts of the homes, but also showcase the incredible upgrades included in our CompleteHome™ and CompleteHome Plus™ packages. Items such as beautiful quartz or granite countertops, a suite of stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, Moen faucets and fixtures, and many other great features and modern finishes come to life through this virtual experience as these floor plans showcase their ability to become unique homes for each customer’s lifestyle.”

“At Modsy, we believe better designed environments lead to happier lives, and our mission is to change the way homeowners imagine, design and create their spaces. We are excited to partner with LGI Homes to curate these industry-leading experiences. These 360° Looks will aid customers in visualizing the limitless possibilities that an LGI home can offer in new and exciting ways,“ stated Shanna Tellerman, Founder and CEO of Modsy.

Currently available in select markets across the country, these 360° Looks can be viewed at LGIHomes.com, and additional 360° Looks will be added throughout the year.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

About Modsy

Modsy is an online interior design service that delivers highly realistic 3D designs of your exact room filled with shoppable pieces of furniture from top retailers–so you can virtually “try on” products and designs before you buy. At a breakthrough price point, Modsy is providing visualization and design services that were once inaccessible to the masses and making it a no brainer purchase for any consumer on the market for furniture. Modsy provides plans with unlimited revisions to your designs through its groundbreaking tools or by working directly with Modsy Designers. After finalizing a design, Modsy makes the check out process easy and gives customers access to exclusive discounts on their aggregated cart that easily pay back the initial design fee. Modsy’s name even comes from a combination of “modern design” and “easy”! Modsy’s mission is to change the way consumers imagine, design and shop for their homes. For more information, please visit www.modsy.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc768b45-8f06-406d-9482-b7d064b28ccf

ti?nf=ODI1OTY3MCM0MjU3Mjg4IzIwMDQ2ODg=
2d86722a-db43-42ee-b191-0c1dd4dcf5e9
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment