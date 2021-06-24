Logo
GLG Life Tech Corporation Announces 2021 AGM Voting Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / GLG Life Tech Corporation (

TSX:GLG, Financial)(OTC PINK:GLGLF) ("GLG" or the "Company"), a global and agricultural leader in the natural zero-calorie sweetener industry, committed to the sustainable development of high-quality zero-calorie natural sweeteners, is pleased to announce, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on June 23, 2021. The director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting. According to proxies and ballots received, the results are as follows:

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Dr. Luke Zhang

20,393,796

99.98%

4,052

0.02%

Mr. Brian Palmieri

20,394,596

99.98%

3,252

0.02%

Dr. Hong Zhao Guang

20,396,223

99.99%

1,625

0.01%

Madame Sophia Leung

20,396,223

99.99%

1,625

0.01%

Mr. Simon Springett

20,394,596

99.98%

3,252

0.02%

Madame Liu Yingchun

20,396,223

99.99%

1,625

0.01%

The results of the other matters considered at the meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR.

For further information, please contact:

Simon Springett, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (604) 285-2602 ext. 101
Fax: +1 (604) 285-2606
Email: [email protected]

About GLG Life Tech Corporation

GLG Life Tech Corporation is a global leader in the supply of high-purity zero calorie natural sweeteners including stevia and monk fruit extracts used in food, beverages, and dietary supplements. GLG's vertically integrated operations, which incorporate our Fairness to Farmers program and emphasize sustainability throughout, cover each step in the stevia and monk fruit supply chains including non-GMO seed and seedling breeding, natural propagation, growth and harvest, proprietary extraction and refining, marketing and distribution of the finished products. Additionally, to further meet the varied needs of the food and beverage and supplement industries, GLG's Naturals+ product line enables it to supply a host of complementary ingredients reliably sourced through its supplier network in China. For further information, please visit www.glglifetech.com.

Forward-looking statements: This press release may contain certain information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or words and phrases that state or indicate that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

While the Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations about future events, the statements are not guarantees of the Company's future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include amongst others the effects of general economic conditions, consumer demand for our products and new orders from our customers and distributors, changing foreign exchange rates and actions by government authorities, uncertainties associated with legal proceedings and negotiations, industry supply levels, competitive pricing pressures and misjudgments in the course of preparing forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form published March 31, 2021. In light of these factors, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur.

Further, although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

As there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: GLG Life Tech Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652942/GLG-Life-Tech-Corporation-Announces-2021-AGM-Voting-Results

