Array Technologies Expands Executive Team

Chief Marketing Officer Erica Brinker and Chief Legal Officer Tyson K. Hottinger Bring Track Record of Driving Growth for Technology Companies



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies ( ARRY) (“Array”), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems used in solar energy projects, today announced two key additions to the executive team. Erica Brinker was appointed chief marketing officer (CMO), a newly created role that will drive strategic growth through commercial excellence efforts and emphasize Array’s focus on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). Tyson K. Hottinger was appointed chief legal officer (CLO) and will oversee all legal, compliance and governance functions across the organization.

“As we consider our long-term growth and position as a global leader in solar tracking, it will be crucial to continue to build a dynamic and experienced leadership team,” said Jim Fusaro, CEO of Array Technologies. “Erica brings a wealth of experience in building global brands and driving business growth, while Tyson has driven shareholder value as an advisor to countless technology and manufacturing companies. We look forward to leveraging both of their expertise as we further our position as a world-class solar technology company.”

A technology and data-driven marketing executive with over 20 years of diverse marketing, brand management, corporate communications and business development experience, Brinker joins Array from Honeywell International, where she served most recently as CMO, Vice President Marketing & Sales Excellence. Brinker also led business development for the Services, Software and Connectivity business of Honeywell Aerospace. Prior to joining Honeywell in 2011, Brinker held various leadership roles within software, technology, industrial, healthcare, aerospace, retail and hospitality companies with brands including Polo Ralph Lauren, Tiffany & Company and Kate Spade. Brinker earned a Bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and earned her MBA in International Business from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.

“I’m thrilled to join Array during such an exciting period of growth and innovation,” Brinker said. “As a global technology company that is driving adoption of solar energy around the world, Array is extremely well-positioned to serve its customers, but also to be a true thought leader in the renewable energy industry. I have a passion for sustainability and look forward to driving even greater value for our customers and shareholders, where Array continues to lead the way.”

Hottinger joins Array from Maschoff Brennan, where he represented technology and manufacturing companies while serving as a member of the executive management committee, as well as deputy general counsel and a managing shareholder since 2011. Throughout his career, Hottinger has served as a trusted strategist for clients ranging from startups to $40 billion companies with experience driving strategic initiatives, identifying growth opportunities, and managing international legal strategies. Previously, Hottinger served as an associate at Buchalter. Hottinger holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Utah and a JD with Honors from the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law.

“Array has a massive market opportunity as the world transitions to solar energy,” Hottinger said. “As the renewable industry continues to thrive, I am pleased to draw on my diverse experience to provide guidance and support as Array executes on its strategic priorities.”

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies ( ARRY) is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia. Contact us at arraytechinc.com or view our LinkedIn page.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors.



