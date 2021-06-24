Quantum Collaborates With Supermicro to Expand Reach of Next-Gen Object Storage Software

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) is collaborating with global enterprise computing leader Supermicro® to deliver object storage solutions to customers demanding the ability to extract more value from their increasing data stores. The engagement enables Supermicro's customers, resellers, and integrators to easily purchase scalable, software-defined object storage software to manage and monetize massive amounts of unstructured data. Combined with Supermicro high-density, high-capacity servers, the solution delivers the scale, flexibility, and performance required for massive data workloads. Enterprises will deploy the new technology to enable enterprise archiving services, genomic research, AI/deep learning and other applications where large-scale data management and analysis is critical.

"We are excited about this relationship as a new route to market for ActiveScale software," said Liz King, Chief Revenue Officer, Quantum. "Our latest version of ActiveScale software enables performance at any scale, from terabytes to exabytes, without compromising data availability or durability. By combining this software with high-capacity, high-density servers from Supermicro, we provide a best-in-class object storage platform that meets the extreme scale and performance of the most demanding enterprise data workloads."

Next-Generation Storage Architecture Addresses the Desire to Increase Data Access and Value

Massive data growth driven by digital transformation, video, imagery and telemetry data, and web-scale operations are putting tremendous pressure on IT budgets and teams. At the same time, these organizations are looking to unlock the value in this data to drive new innovations and new business models. ActiveScale™ software on the latest generation Supermicro servers enables organizations to actively leverage their data without requiring budgets to scale at the same pace.

"Combining Quantum's ActiveScale object storage software with Supermicro's high-density server and storage systems delivers to customers solutions that optimize complex and unstructured data sets, said Don Clegg, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, Supermicro. "Supermicro's most integrated and highest-capacity systems, such as Ultra, BigTwin® and SuperBlade®, along with Supermicro's significant time-to-market advantage, are ideal for the global data management market."

The Quantum ActiveScale object storage software is now available for purchase worldwide through Supermicro's extensive network of resellers and systems integrators.

For more information on Quantum ActiveScale, visit www.quantum.com/object-storage. More information on the Quantum and Supermicro reference architecture can be found at https://www.supermicro.com/solutions/Solution-Brief_Quantum_ActiveScale.pdf

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index in 2020. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

