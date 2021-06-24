Quantum Collaborates With Supermicro to Expand Reach of Next-Gen Object Storage Software

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Quantum Collaborates With Supermicro to Expand Reach of Next-Gen Object Storage Software

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

ActiveScale object storage software combined with Supermicro high-capacity servers addresses explosive unstructured data growth

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 24, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) is collaborating with global enterprise computing leader Supermicro® to deliver object storage solutions to customers demanding the ability to extract more value from their increasing data stores. The engagement enables Supermicro's customers, resellers, and integrators to easily purchase scalable, software-defined object storage software to manage and monetize massive amounts of unstructured data. Combined with Supermicro high-density, high-capacity servers, the solution delivers the scale, flexibility, and performance required for massive data workloads. Enterprises will deploy the new technology to enable enterprise archiving services, genomic research, AI/deep learning and other applications where large-scale data management and analysis is critical.

Quantum_Corp_Logo.jpg

"We are excited about this relationship as a new route to market for ActiveScale software," said Liz King, Chief Revenue Officer, Quantum. "Our latest version of ActiveScale software enables performance at any scale, from terabytes to exabytes, without compromising data availability or durability. By combining this software with high-capacity, high-density servers from Supermicro, we provide a best-in-class object storage platform that meets the extreme scale and performance of the most demanding enterprise data workloads."

Next-Generation Storage Architecture Addresses the Desire to Increase Data Access and Value
Massive data growth driven by digital transformation, video, imagery and telemetry data, and web-scale operations are putting tremendous pressure on IT budgets and teams. At the same time, these organizations are looking to unlock the value in this data to drive new innovations and new business models. ActiveScale software on the latest generation Supermicro servers enables organizations to actively leverage their data without requiring budgets to scale at the same pace.

"Combining Quantum's ActiveScale object storage software with Supermicro's high-density server and storage systems delivers to customers solutions that optimize complex and unstructured data sets, said Don Clegg, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, Supermicro. "Supermicro's most integrated and highest-capacity systems, such as Ultra, BigTwin® and SuperBlade®, along with Supermicro's significant time-to-market advantage, are ideal for the global data management market."

The Quantum ActiveScale object storage software is now available for purchase worldwide through Supermicro's extensive network of resellers and systems integrators.

For more information on Quantum ActiveScale, visit www.quantum.com/object-storage. More information on the Quantum and Supermicro reference architecture can be found at https://www.supermicro.com/solutions/Solution-Brief_Quantum_ActiveScale.pdf

About Quantum
Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index in 2020. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks, and ActiveScale is a common law trademark of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Supermicro, SuperBlade and BigTwin are registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Quantum Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Quantum") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, such as the ability to monetize massive amounts of unstructured data, the combined object storage platform will meet the extreme scale and performance of the most demanding enterprise data workloads and will enable organizations to leverage their data without requiring their budgets to scale at the same pace. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the impact of Covid-19 on our business and other risks that are described in the "Risk Factors" in Quantum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on June 24, 2020. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media contact:
Kerry Quintiliani
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
[email protected]
t +1 310 773 3763

favicon.png?sn=SF21925&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-collaborates-with-supermicro-to-expand-reach-of-next-gen-object-storage-software-301318827.html

SOURCE Quantum Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF21925&Transmission_Id=202106240800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF21925&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment