Third-Largest RDOF Recipient in Arkansas, Petit Jean, Invests in Calix to Connect Rural Communities With the Ultimate Wi-Fi Experience Over a Simplified, Future-Proof Network

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Petit Jean Electric Cooperative (Petit Jean) has selected the complete suite of Calix solutions and cloud-based services to cost-effectively build and deploy a world-class fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network. After securing the third-highest amount of Rural Development Opportunity Fund (RDOF) dollars in Arkansas, Petit Jean will deliver the latest managed Wi-Fi 6 services to underserved members and students across its rural service territory through its newly formed, wholly owned fiber subsidiary, Petit Jean Fiber. As a newcomer to the broadband space, Petit Jean will leverage the Network+Innovation+Platform+%28AXOS%26reg%3B%29 and the Intelligent+Access+EDGE to build an XGS-PON FTTH network, simplifying operations and enabling the cooperative to turn up symmetrical gigabit broadband services quickly and cost-effectively. As sections of the fiber network are completed, Petit Jean will use the Revenue+EDGE to excite students and members alike with best-in-class experiences at superior speeds, with the full support of Calix+Services to accelerate deployment and adoption. Petit Jean is growing its value and differentiating itself from established service providers with the goal of bringing accessible, affordable, and reliable high-speed internet to all 14,000 members by 2027.

Last year, with the overwhelming support of more than 90 percent of its members, Petit Jean decided to participate in the RDOF auction to secure funds for its FTTH initiative. The new network and services will bring life-changing connectivity to its communities and open the door to seamless online learning, telemedicine, remote work, and other opportunities. Currently, only 11 percent of Arkansans have access to fiber broadband connectivity, according to BroadbandNow. This disparity is felt keenly within Petit Jean’s rural, nine-county service area which includes Searcy County, whose school districts were severely hampered last year by an internet connectivity gap that worsened the plight of already-struggling students.

“Some of the seniors in our school districts were unable to graduate this year due to the lack of reliable high-speed internet services in their areas,” said Michael Kirkland, general manager of Petit Jean. “When it became clear that RDOF could make this financially feasible for us, we knew we had to jump in with both feet and from the very first meeting, Calix understood exactly what we needed—a future-proof fiber broadband network that was simple and cost-effective to operate, and capable of delivering exciting services at blazing fast speeds to our members. Calix is considered the gold standard in this industry, and we are confident our investment will pay dividends for Petit Jean, helping us grow our value by providing much-needed services to rural Arkansans.”

Once fully deployed, Petit Jean will benefit from:

Lowered operating costs. The new, 2,500-mile FTTH buildout will be powered by the Network Innovation Platform (AXOS) to deliver Always+On broadband connectivity. The versatility of the platform enables Petit Jean to embrace an everyPON strategy—in this case, GPON, and then ultimately XGS-PON using the E7-2+Intelligent+Modular+System for easy and efficient scalability. Calix customers have reduced their operating costs by as much as 50+percent as a result of the platform’s modular architecture.

The new, 2,500-mile FTTH buildout will be powered by the Network Innovation Platform (AXOS) to deliver Always+On broadband connectivity. The versatility of the platform enables Petit Jean to embrace an everyPON strategy—in this case, GPON, and then ultimately XGS-PON using the E7-2+Intelligent+Modular+System for easy and efficient scalability. Calix customers have reduced their operating costs by as much as 50+percent as a result of the platform’s modular architecture. Efficient customer support. Petit Jean will tap the subscriber insights of Calix+Support+Cloud that are seamlessly integrated with its own branded version of the Command%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E%26reg%3B mobile app, enabling member-led, self-service capabilities, unprecedented in-home network visibility, and operational efficiency. These have resulted in industry-leading benchmarks such as 60+percent+truck-roll+reductions for other customers.

Petit Jean will tap the subscriber insights of Calix+Support+Cloud that are seamlessly integrated with its own branded version of the Command%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E%26reg%3B mobile app, enabling member-led, self-service capabilities, unprecedented in-home network visibility, and operational efficiency. These have resulted in industry-leading benchmarks such as 60+percent+truck-roll+reductions for other customers. Elevated member experiences. Petit Jean will build a world-class marketing engine, first by using the data in Calix+Marketing+Cloud to identify and reach each member with targeted service offerings. Then, the CommandIQ mobile app will give the broadband service provider (BSP) the ability to establish a dedicated communications channel with members, and easily deliver EDGE+Suites, which feature the fully managed security and parental control capabilities that delight subscribers, with additional exciting services to come.

Petit Jean will rely on the expertise of Calix Services to help accelerate network and service planning, deployment, and optimization—specifically Professional+Services, Premier+Customer+Success+Services, and Premier+Support+Services. Field technicians and the customer support team will also undergo training via EDGE+Enablement. Collectively, these will help Petit Jean accelerate its ability to simplify its operations, excite members, and grow its value.

“Petit Jean is a shining example of a true greenfield provider that has invested wisely in building the first, and the last, network it will ever need,” said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer of Calix. “With the Intelligent Access EDGE, Petit Jean can rapidly deploy new services on a network that is always on, with premium managed Wi-Fi 6 experiences delivered via the Revenue EDGE that will excite members. The ease of service provisioning and delivery with our cloud-based offerings will smooth the transition into this new broadband business, helping Petit Jean simplify operations and differentiate itself from the incumbents while growing its value as it writes the next chapter of its impressive 80-year history.”

To learn more, view a replay of our recent webinar, %26ldquo%3B10G+Fiber+Networks+for+the+Future%3A+Top+Considerations+From+the+Experts.%26rdquo%3B

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005156/en/