Five Below Expands Partnership With Instacart Nationally

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. ( FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, announced today that it will bring the convenience of same-day delivery to even more of its customers as part of the company’s partnership with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America. The expansion of same-day delivery comes after Five Below’s successful initial pilot launch with Instacart in December of 2020, and will give thousands of loyal and soon-to-be customers the ability to have their favorite Five Below finds delivered right to their door with service now available at 1,100 store locations.



“When we first partnered with Instacart this past December, we knew the convenience of the platform’s same-day delivery and curbside pickup options would be a game-changer for our customers amid an unprecedented holiday season,” said Felipe Zardo, Senior Vice President of Digital for Five Below. “After witnessing the overwhelming response in the markets in which we first launched this service, we knew we needed to bring Instacart delivery to even more people, which is why we are so excited to be rolling this out in more than 700 new locations.”

Five Below and Instacart initially launched their partnership at select stores in Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, and Detroit, as well as locations in Florida, California and Texas. The newly expanded partnership will allow even more customers to enjoy same-day delivery of Five Below’s ever-evolving and super exciting assortment of essentials for the summer season and school year ahead, like pool floats, beach towels, outdoor games, cell phone cases and chargers, cool room décor, pet products, apparel, beauty and wellness items, licensed collectibles, baseballs and basketballs, tons of candy and other “gotta-haves”.

“We’re proud to expand nationally with Five Below to give even more people same-day access to the goods they need delivered from their favorite value retailer,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “Affordability and selection matter to families across the U.S. and, with this expansion, we’re allowing customers nationwide to shop from Five Below’s incredible assortment of fun and trendy products delivered in as fast as an hour, just in time for summer.”

Customers can begin shopping from Five Below on Instacart by visiting www.instacart.com/five-below, or by downloading the Instacart app on their mobile device. Customers then enter their zip code and select their local Five Below store to begin adding hundreds of products to their Instacart cart. For all orders, an Instacart personal shopper will put the order together within the customer’s selected time frame for same-day delivery or curbside pickup*.

To find out more about Five Below or to locate a nearby store, please visit FiveBelow.com.

* Curbside pickup only available in select markets.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. The company believes life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,050 stores in 39 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 600 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 55,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 80% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

