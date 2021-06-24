Geoverse Partners with Fortinet to Deliver Secure Workplace Connectivity and Better Serve the Mobile Employee

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Geoverse Partners with Fortinet to Deliver Secure Workplace Connectivity and Better Serve the Mobile Employee

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Geoverse, a national provider and operator of managed private CBRS/LTE solutions for the enterprise, has announced its partnership with Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, as a Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner to deliver pre-validated joint solutions to our customers.

The Geoverse private Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) solutions, using the Fortinet Security Fabric, deliver high performance connectivity that helps transform how and where staff can securely operate in the era of remote offices, distributed enterprises, and an increasingly mobile first landscape. Geoverse will continue offering solution flexibility and choice to their customers through Fortinet’s security appliances and their CBRS access devices like FortiExtender.

Fortinet offers the industry’s most extensive cybersecurity portfolio to securely connect to existing and new locations, including devices beyond the domain of a centralized campus or corporate HQ. This includes taking advantage of the dedicated performance of CBRS to securely extend LAN Access protocols like Ethernet and Wi-Fi to all kinds of locations like a branch office or warehouse, public outdoor space, parking ramps, trains, remote workspaces, and more. In addition, this extended connectivity enables a host of additional use cases like network densification, remote digital signage, real time video surveillance, and integrated voice/PBX communications.

In short, enterprises can economically and quickly extend high performance and secure connectivity to new or underserved locations almost anywhere with no new cabling or public carrier participation required, making it fast, easy, and economical. And since it is a managed private cellular network, the security, coverage, and reliability for users and devices are assured leading to a consistent high-quality connected experience, even when larger numbers of users and devices are connected.

“As a Fabric-Ready Partner, Geoverse is able to use the Security Fabric to help power their managed private LTE infrastructure. This complementary relationship helps us provide customers solutions that meet their needs, allowing all kinds of customers to do more with their networks, and do it easily and economically,” said John Maddison, Fortinet EVP of Products and CMO.

The Geoverse managed private LTE network is the foundation to connect and enable these enterprise member users and end points. And since a Geoverse private LTE network also supports seamless inbound and outbound roaming with other Tier 1 operators, this now extends what the connected enterprise endpoints can do and where they can do it. The private LTE service coverage footprint and user policy can securely extend far beyond the physical boundaries of the enterprise.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on our extensive cellular heritage and bringing all that these cellular capabilities can offer to benefit the enterprise,” said Geoverse Chief Commercial Officer Bob Gault. “And, by partnering with Fortinet, mobile workers now have solutions from a known global expert and can tap the benefits of these tailored communications and use cases without any kind of service boundary or limitation. We look to help our customers do more with these borderless networks.”

This scalable connectivity solution can be used across a number of market verticals like government, education, CRE, healthcare, logistics, and more. Geoverse continues to strike relationships with select partners that will offer customers choice and leading innovation tailored to solving customer problems and introducing new opportunity. Geoverse delivers value beyond connectivity.

For more information on Geoverse and Fortinet contact Geoverse at: [email protected]

About Geoverse
Geoverse is a national mobile operator that provides turnkey connectivity solutions for enterprises, property owners, and communities. The company’s private 5G/LTE cellular network offering—based on citizens broadband radio network (CBRS) and licensed LTE spectrum—interconnects with major mobile operators, delivering a secure, scalable solution enabling value-added applications and high-performance communications for users and devices. Geoverse, the largest Neutral Host operator in the US, is a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI), a company with more than 30 years of experience building and operating cellular solutions for enterprises, carriers, and consumers. www.geoverse.io

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210624005218r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005218/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment