Geoverse Partners with Fortinet to Deliver Secure Workplace Connectivity and Better Serve the Mobile Employee

Geoverse, a national provider and operator of managed private CBRS/LTE solutions for the enterprise, has announced its partnership with Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, as a Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner to deliver pre-validated joint solutions to our customers.

The Geoverse private Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) solutions, using the Fortinet Security Fabric, deliver high performance connectivity that helps transform how and where staff can securely operate in the era of remote offices, distributed enterprises, and an increasingly mobile first landscape. Geoverse will continue offering solution flexibility and choice to their customers through Fortinet’s security appliances and their CBRS access devices like FortiExtender.

Fortinet offers the industry’s most extensive cybersecurity portfolio to securely connect to existing and new locations, including devices beyond the domain of a centralized campus or corporate HQ. This includes taking advantage of the dedicated performance of CBRS to securely extend LAN Access protocols like Ethernet and Wi-Fi to all kinds of locations like a branch office or warehouse, public outdoor space, parking ramps, trains, remote workspaces, and more. In addition, this extended connectivity enables a host of additional use cases like network densification, remote digital signage, real time video surveillance, and integrated voice/PBX communications.

In short, enterprises can economically and quickly extend high performance and secure connectivity to new or underserved locations almost anywhere with no new cabling or public carrier participation required, making it fast, easy, and economical. And since it is a managed private cellular network, the security, coverage, and reliability for users and devices are assured leading to a consistent high-quality connected experience, even when larger numbers of users and devices are connected.

“As a Fabric-Ready Partner, Geoverse is able to use the Security Fabric to help power their managed private LTE infrastructure. This complementary relationship helps us provide customers solutions that meet their needs, allowing all kinds of customers to do more with their networks, and do it easily and economically,” said John Maddison, Fortinet EVP of Products and CMO.

The Geoverse managed private LTE network is the foundation to connect and enable these enterprise member users and end points. And since a Geoverse private LTE network also supports seamless inbound and outbound roaming with other Tier 1 operators, this now extends what the connected enterprise endpoints can do and where they can do it. The private LTE service coverage footprint and user policy can securely extend far beyond the physical boundaries of the enterprise.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on our extensive cellular heritage and bringing all that these cellular capabilities can offer to benefit the enterprise,” said Geoverse Chief Commercial Officer Bob Gault. “And, by partnering with Fortinet, mobile workers now have solutions from a known global expert and can tap the benefits of these tailored communications and use cases without any kind of service boundary or limitation. We look to help our customers do more with these borderless networks.”

This scalable connectivity solution can be used across a number of market verticals like government, education, CRE, healthcare, logistics, and more. Geoverse continues to strike relationships with select partners that will offer customers choice and leading innovation tailored to solving customer problems and introducing new opportunity. Geoverse delivers value beyond connectivity.

Geoverse is a national mobile operator that provides turnkey connectivity solutions for enterprises, property owners, and communities. The company’s private 5G/LTE cellular network offering—based on citizens broadband radio network (CBRS) and licensed LTE spectrum—interconnects with major mobile operators, delivering a secure, scalable solution enabling value-added applications and high-performance communications for users and devices. Geoverse, the largest Neutral Host operator in the US, is a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI), a company with more than 30 years of experience building and operating cellular solutions for enterprises, carriers, and consumers. www.geoverse.io

