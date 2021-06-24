Logo
Itron Accepting Nominations for Third Annual Itron Innovator Award

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, is now accepting nominations for the third annual Itron Innovator Award. The award will recognize an Itron customer for driving excellence in innovation by taking advantage of Itron’s partner enablement programs to deliver value for smart utilities and smart communities. The winner will be announced at Itron+Inspire+2021 (formerly Itron Utility Week), Itron’s premier, customer-focused event, which will be held in Palm Desert, California, as well as virtually, Oct. 1-8, 2021. Nominations are due by Friday, Aug. 13.

Submitted nominations must recognize an Itron customer who has successfully implemented a solution from Itron’s partner ecosystem. The solution must be deployed in the field or as proof of concept in a lab or a pilot and have successfully integrated with Itron technology; either Itron’s networks, distributed intelligence platform or back-office software. Preference will be given to solutions that are delivering quantifiable outcomes.

The 2019+Itron+Innovator+Award was awarded to Con Edison for its deployment of natural gas detectors, which were developed in collaboration with New Cosmos USA Inc. using Itron’s Milli™ 5 battery-optimized wireless communications module. The 2020+Itron+Innovator+Award was awarded to Australian energy utility Western Power for its Smart Lab in Perth, Western Australia, which was developed through Itron’s partner enablement program.

“We are committed to delivering innovative solutions to industry challenges through our partner ecosystem. Our program makes it easier for partners to integrate with Itron products and networks. Additionally, we’re committed to helping our partners promote their solutions to Itron customers,” said Linda Campbell, head of commercial partner enablement at Itron. “We are looking forward to presenting our third annual Itron Innovator Award to an Itron customer that has leveraged our ecosystem and indirectly, our partner enablement program, to solve a real-world problem.”

Itron’s vibrant partner ecosystem is essential in delivering innovative industrial IoT solutions to create a more resourceful world. With Itron’s ecosystem, cities and utilities are taking advantage of Itron’s partner network to deliver best-in-class solutions for today’s challenges such as improved operations and resource efficiency, enhanced safety and smart connected communities.

Submit an Itron customer, partner or project here by Aug. 13, 2021.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210624005317r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005317/en/

