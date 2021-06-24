Pitney Bowes to Deploy Ambi Robotics AI-Powered Robots in US to Support Global Ecommerce Network

Pitney+Bowes+Inc., a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and financial services, today announced plans to deploy AmbiSort robots, the automated parcel sorting systems from Ambi+Robotics, in ecommerce hubs within the US over the next five years. The AmbiSort AI-powered systems will help Pitney Bowes speed parcel sortation to last-mile delivery providers on behalf of its ecommerce clients, while improving operational efficiency, accuracy and worker safety as parcel volumes continue to surge.

“As we continue to scale our Global Ecommerce business, Pitney Bowes is on an aggressive path to seek out the most innovative technology partners in the world to co-develop new solutions that will improve our service offerings and make ecommerce logistics easier for our clients,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP and President, Global Ecommerce, Pitney Bowes. “The AmbiSort AI-powered systems that Pitney Bowes has piloted over the past year and intends to deploy in our network of Global Ecommerce hubs over the next five years are part of a long-term plan to build the most technologically efficient, employee and client-friendly ecommerce logistics network in the industry.”

Pitney Bowes recently completed a successful pilot of the AmbiSort system in its Bloomington, Calif. ecommerce hub. The system has efficiently and accurately sorted hundreds-of-thousands of unique parcels, with its AI technology leveraging each experience to get smarter and faster, leading to the planned rollout at other network hubs. Pitney Bowes clients will benefit from improved capacity, accuracy and scalability.

“Global shippers are experiencing more demand than ever before and are turning to automated solutions that drastically reduce operating costs and increase associate productivity,” said Jim Liefer, CEO of Ambi Robotics. “We take pride in working with Pitney Bowes as they continue to transform their 100-year-young company into an industry-leading ecommerce logistics provider, and we are thrilled to support their booming demand with AmbiSort systems”.

Powered by AmbiOS, Ambi Robotics’ advanced operating systems leverage proprietary simulation-to-reality AI that allows its highly-dexterous robots to train exponentially faster than teaching algorithms in the physical world. AmbiSort robots pick, place, and pack parcels twice as fast as manual processes, significantly reducing operating costs and automating tasks that are widely regarded as among the most physically and mentally taxing in the logistics industry, often leading to high rates of employee turnover. The AmbiSort systems represent an upskilling opportunity for Pitney Bowes associates who want to manage and operate advanced technologies.

Zegras said, “We’re excited about what this deployment means for the speed and efficiency of our business and the results we can deliver for our clients. We’re equally excited about what it means for our teams and our ability to attract and retain the talent we need to grow. Everything we can do to make our ecommerce hubs more innovative and our jobs more attractive gives Pitney Bowes an advantage in an increasingly competitive labor market.”

