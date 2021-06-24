Moose Toys Delivers a Triple Threat with New 'Akedo' Franchise Combining Action Figures, Battling and Collectability

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys is poised to deliver a one-two-three knockout punch this summer with the launch of Akedo – Ultimate Arcade Warriors, the first brand to combine realistic battling action figures at a micro-collectible scale. Akedo marks the innovative toymaker's biggest boys' launch to date and will be backed by a full-scale marketing campaign. The campaign kicks off today with the release of a trailer for a brand new animated series, produced in partnership with WildBrain's premium kids and family AVOD network, WildBrain Spark. Additionally, leading agency, WildBrain CPLG will manage the licensing program. Delivering the third punch to the unprecedented marketing effort by the toy maker is Nickelodeon, the number one entertainment brand for kids, with The Akedo Super Ultimate Ultimate Tournament, a branded programming video showcasing an exclusive bracket-style tournament that fans can watch on Nickelodeon's YouTube Channel.

Derived from the Japanese word for arcade, Akedo has a retro gaming look and combines it with kids battling one-on-one with 39 unique warriors including ninjas, robots, gladiators and Vikings, alongside teddy bears, a dinosaur and clowns, using skill and strategy to claim victory over their equally well-equipped opponents.

Building excitement for the action-packed game play of Akedo, Moose is making its largest ever investment in content with WildBrain. Moose also is partnering with Nickelodeon to create a branded "as live" event ― The Akedo Super Ultimate Ultimate Tournament ― on Nickelodeon's YouTube channel which garners over 50 million views each month.

To create full franchise opportunities for the innovative new brand, Moose created a launch program to reach consumers in multiple facets of fandom. Moose and WildBrain Spark are co-producing a dynamic new animated series bringing the world of Akedo to life. The action-packed series trailer can be viewed on the MooseTube Mania YouTube channel, a mini movie will premiere on July 2 and full episodes will roll out shortly thereafter. Episodes also can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video Direct. In Canada, WildBrain also will debut the new Akedo series on its leading television network beginning this fall. Alongside the robust content offering, Moose also has partnered with WildBrain CPLG, to manage a global licensing program for the Akedo brand across all categories to follow the toys' launch. WildBrain will handle global distribution for the new series.

The micro battling figures pack a punch with their individual battle styles and an array of attached aspirational, powerful and sometimes unconventional weapons and accessories, including ninjas with swords, a teddy bear with a chainsaw and a big baby ruling with his gavel. Action-packed gameplay is created by figures that are attached to iconic individual coin bases that are reminiscent of arcade play. Using the included controller, figures deliver a unique split strike action that literally splits the other Akedo figure in half. Players' skill and strategy increase as they move through the collection of 39 warriors, including Classic, Epic, Ultra Rare, Legendary, Exclusive Ultra Rare and the very Limited Edition Mythical Stormstrike, a glow-in-the-dark Viking.

For the ultimate battle experience, players can match up in the 90s retro style Ultimate Battle Arena, a playset that emulates an old-school arcade game complete with its own theme song. The arena comes with two exclusive Ultra Rare warriors, Turbo Chux and Screen Shot, both with double battle accessories. Included are two interchangeable backdrops, two deluxe controllers and detachable training punching bag. Adding excitement, and a bit of humor, to the battles, the arena plays more than 35 real battle sound effects.

"Our success in the boys' aisle with the Treasure X and Heroes of Goo Jit Zu lines established Moose as a toy super innovator in the category. We are pulling out all of the stops with the Akedo launch. Combining our expertise in collectibles, WildBrain's cutting edge approach to content and licensing and Nickelodeon's ability to create on-trend interactive events for its highly engaged and loyal audience, Akedo is positioned to deliver a knock-out hit. It's the most dynamic battling toy ever, and with deep collectability and engaging entertainment, we are delivering a fully-rounded experience that meets kids where they are," said Ronnie Frankowski, chief marketing officer, Moose Toys. "It's a bold move that is consistent with Moose WOW innovation. Akedo is the next global boys' action franchise mega hit."

With Akedo, Moose is building upon its already impressive history with collectibles, popularizing and consistently demonstrating strength in category for boys and girls. Specifically, Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Single Figure Assortment was recognized as the No. 1 non-licensed Action Figure Item for 2020 and for Year to Date 2021, according to The NPD Group*. Additionally, the four episodes of Goo Jit Zu digital content created and distributed to support the product garnered 100 million views.

Rachel Taylor, commercial director, WildBrain Spark, added: "Having successfully managed Moose's YouTube strategy for a number of years at WildBrain Spark, we know just how incredibly engaged kids are with their content online. As more and more kids' brands move to digital-first launch strategies, it's a natural step to extend our Moose partnership across WildBrain's integrated offering of production, distribution and licensing for the amazing new Akedo franchise. Moose has an excellent track record of delivering toys kids love, and we're confident Akedo is going to be a big hit both on and off screen."

"Working with Nickelodeon we've created an action-packed interactive component to the product launch, The Akedo Super Ultimate Ultimate Tournament, that literally brings to life the Akedo experience in a way no other partner could," said Frankowski. "Moose has had a long-standing relationship with Nickelodeon, but this is the first time we've partnered with them for a branded "as live" event. Tapping into Nickelodeon's group of top-level influencers to introduce kids to Akedo and this absolute next level game play will be entertaining as well as demonstrate how the game is played by enthusiasts that kids can relate to."

"Through this collaboration with Moose Toys, Nickelodeon continues to push the envelope by creating innovative content and experiences that appeal to fans of all ages," said April L. McKenzie, Vice President, Kids & Family Activation, Velocity, ViacomCBS. "The Akedo Super Ultimate Ultimate Tournament not only spotlights the exciting launch of this new action-based toy, but also offers kids and families an opportunity to be at the center of the action."

The Akedo Super Ultimate Ultimate Tournament will tap the power of Nickelodeon's 35 million social reach, and enlist its talent and influencers to reach kids and parents. The event will match up 16 competitors made up of kids and top influencers in an exclusive bracket-style tournament, with each competitor battling for their warrior to win the title and become the Ultimate Akedo Champion. Leading up to the event, beginning Aug. 8, influencers including Ninja Kidz, Onyx Kids, Kyle's Toys & Games and Ohana Boys will be sharing content that showcases how they are training for battle. On Aug. 15, the event goes live on Nickelodeon's YouTube channel hosted by digital creator and YouTube star Nathan from Unspeakable calling the action through Aug. 21. Catch it after Aug. 21 on Moose's YouTube channel, MooseTube Mania.

Akedo will launch on Walmart.com and Amazon in July and in stores at all major retailers in August.

Akedo Product Line

The World of Akedo ― Ultimate Arcade Warriors deliver all the extreme moves of arcade fighting and puts them in the players' hand for real battling action. There are 39 epic mini warrior action figures, each with an individual fighting style and unique battle-ready accessory. Players can dominate their warrior opponent and finish them off with a split strike action move that literally splits their opponent in half. Search for Classic, Epic, Ultra Rare, Legendary, Exclusive Ultra Rare and the very Limited Edition Mythical Stormstrike, a glow-in-the-dark Viking. Every product includes battle controllers that feature a number slide to keep score.

The Akedo product line is for ages 6+ and will be available in Aug. 2021 at all major retailers, wherever toys are sold.

One Player Pack:

Unlock the world of Akedo one warrior at a time. One Player Packs include a mystery warrior. Beneath the arcade style packaging, players can find a warrior across any one of the categories of rarity including one of the 1,000 Limited Edition Mythical Stormstrike, a glow-in-the-dark Viking. Pack also includes a battle controller for game play and keeping score when challenging opponents.

MSRP: $4.99

Versus Pack:

Battle with a friend with the Versus Pack. Each of the six packs includes two warriors (one each Classic and Epic) and two battle controllers. Warriors can deliver a battle-ending blow with the split strike action move that literally splits an opponent in half. Use the number slide on the battle controller to keep score, then put the warrior back together to battle again.

MSRP: $9.99

Warrior Collector Pack:

Build on a growing collection with each of nine Warrior Collector Packs. Every pack includes four battling action warriors, three shown, one of which is an Ultra Rare warrior, plus one mystery warrior that is revealed upon unboxing. There also is a chance or finding one of the 1,000 Limited Edition Mythical Stormstrike, a glow-in-the-dark Viking.

MSRP: $12.99

Starter Pack Legendary Punch Attack:

Everything needed to train like a pro and fight according to the official tournament rules of Akedo is found in the Starter Pack. Includes three warriors, (one each Legendary, Epic and Classic), a deluxe joystick controller exclusive to this pack and a rotary dummy training piece to perfect the split-strike move. Two packs to collect:

Legendary Punch Attack

Legendary Kick Attack

MSRP: $14.99

Ultimate Battle Arena:

The world of Akedo is brought to life with this arcade inspired electronic arena where any of the Akedo warriors can come for next level battle action. Includes two exclusive Legendary warrior figures, two battle controllers, two interchangeable backdrops and over 35 sound effects for added excitement and humor. When the warriors aren't battling, they can train and practice the perfect split-strike in the arena by connecting the training punching bag accessory.

MSRP: $29.99

For more information visit akedowarriors.com

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/US/Action Figures Class/Jan-Dec 2020, Jan-Feb 2021/USD)

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied to stop at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content, entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy.

About WildBrain Spark

WildBrain Spark is an award-winning digital media company and one of the world's most popular premium kids' and family networks on AVOD. We offer a highly curated, brand-safe environment, where kids and families can enjoy broadcast-quality content, including Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Peanuts, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Degrassi, Fireman Sam, Spookiz, Polly Pocket and more. With more than 173-million subscribers on YouTube and YouTube Kids, we have over 220,000 videos under management, across more than 800 kids' channels. Our network generates billions of views per month and reaches 1-in-3 kids globally on YouTube every 90 days. WildBrain Spark provides a full service for IP owners looking to connect with global audiences through our expertise in the creation of original content, YouTube channel management and consumer-products synergies. Our advertising sales team provides brands and agencies access to our reserved network and bespoke ad solutions. Based in London, New York and Los Angeles, WildBrain Spark is part of WildBrain Ltd., a global leader in kids' and family entertainment. Visit us at wildbrain-spark.com .

About WildBrain CPLG

WildBrain CPLG is one of the world's leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies, with offices in the UK, Benelux, Nordics, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Greece & Turkey, Russia, the Middle East, and the US. With more than 45 years of experience in the licensing industry, WildBrain CPLG provides each of its clients with dedicated licensing and marketing industry professionals and a fully integrated product development, legal and accounting service. WildBrain CPLG believe that collaboration is about clarity, openness and trust, and is widely known for its no-nonsense, straightforward approach – Expert Common Sense. WildBrain CPLG is part of WildBrain Ltd., a global leader in kids' and family entertainment. Please contact us or visit the WildBrain CPLG website for more information: www.cplg.com.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

