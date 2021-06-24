Logo
RingCentral Video Wins "Overall Video Conferencing Solution of the Year" from RemoteTech Breakthrough 2021 Awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

RingCentral%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:RNG, Financial), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that RingCentral+Video%26reg%3B has been selected as the winner of the %26ldquo%3BOverall+Video+Conferencing+Solution+of+the+Year%26rdquo%3B+award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. RemoteTech+Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies and products empowering remote work and distributed teams globally. Their awards program this year attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 countries worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005259/en/

“Keeping a team cohesive when you go remote can be a challenge. In a matter of days, RingCentral was able to help businesses around the world connect their dispersed teams and transition to staying at home, safe without missing a beat in productivity and communication,” said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “RingCentral is driving rapid innovation around helping people have smarter meetings through an integrated message, video, and phone solution. Its global cloud communications solution continues to lead the market and meet evolving business and enterprise customer needs. Congratulations on being our choice for ‘Overall Video Conferencing Solution of the Year.’ We’re excited to see what’s next for RingCentral as they continue to set themselves apart in the space.”

RingCentral Video, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging, enables people to connect, communicate, and collaborate seamlessly, whether they are returning to the office or working from anywhere. RingCentral Video raises the bar for online collaboration and meetings with integrated video meetings and team messaging, providing people with the tools they need to be productive working from anywhere.

“The pandemic has changed the way organizations think about work and redefined how people connect in their work and personal lives,” said Nat Natarajan, executive vice president of products and engineering at RingCentral. “Our focus is and always has been on driving innovation that empowers our customers not just to connect but to do it productively. We’re honored by this accolade as we continue to develop solutions teams need to work easily and securely from anywhere.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™  (MVP™) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®,  the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.

© 2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210624005259r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005259/en/

