Agora's Real-time Engagement Platform Now Embedded into HTC VIVE Sync App

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 24, 2021

Deep integration enables both the HTC VIVE end-users and remote meeting participants to collaborate in a common virtual environment through Agora's video, voice, and messaging technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement (RTE) APIs, today announced its Video Software Developer Kit (SDK) is now pre-integrated within the HTC VIVE Sync App, the leading virtual reality (VR) and extended reality (XR) remote collaboration and meeting application.

agora_inc_logo.jpg

By integrating Agora's Video SDK, HTC VIVE Sync App can enable more seamless remote collaboration between HTC VIVE users and non-VR users within the same virtual environment. This provides users the ability to share in the same immersive experience on any device, without requiring a VR headset. Additionally, users are able to share their screens and files in the collaborative meeting environment, making the VR experience more accessible, productive and enjoyable for all participants.

"Extended reality, coupled with real-time engagement, will drive the next-generation of workplace collaboration," said Tony Zhao, Founder & CEO of Agora. "We are excited about our work with HTC VIVE and the potential of XR live streaming because it enables seamless human connections between the real world and the metaverse, and between different metaverses, all through the power of Agora's network."

Last month, Agora first announced its ISV partnership with HTC VIVE at VIVECON, where the global leader in premium VR launched their latest headsets for enterprise. On the heels of that announcement, this integration marks the first big step for Agora in helping develop more accessible, innovative and powerful real-time engagement applications for audiences around the globe.

As the upswing in market demand for more real-time engagement collaboration continues to accelerate, more and more people are finding new and innovative ways to stay connected. Extended reality has become an increasingly more popular way to engage with the immersive experience it offers.

"The Agora RTE solution is the platform needed to bridge the virtual and physical world providing everyone a unique view into what's happening within the virtual world and be able to interact with it," said Cher Wang, CEO of HTC. "Its ease of use is an important piece of our innovation puzzle in creating meaningful human connections."

The VIVE Sync app, with Agora Video SDK, is the perfect hybrid collaboration tool, connecting both the virtual and physical worlds.

About Agora

Agora's mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora's platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications. For more information about Agora and its partnerships, visit: www.agora.io.

About HTC

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com.

HTC, VIVE, and the VIVE logo are the trademarks or registered trademarks of HTC Corporation. All other names of companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=LA22787&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agoras-real-time-engagement-platform-now-embedded-into-htc-vive-sync-app-301319177.html

SOURCE Agora

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA22787&Transmission_Id=202106240905PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA22787&DateId=20210624
