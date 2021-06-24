Vernon Hill Shares Business Lessons Learned with LEAP Academy Students

Vernon W. Hill, II & Dr. Gloria Bonilla-Santiago Vernon W. Hill, II & Dr. Gloria Bonilla-Santiago distributing diplomas at the LEAP Academy High School 2021 Graduation Ceremony

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank , continued to demonstrate its support for the communities it serves as Chairman and CEO Vernon W. Hill II shared lessons from his business career with LEAP Academy University Charter School students. Mr. Hill’s interactive presentation given to 11th and 12th grade students detailed the start of his career in banking through his success at Commerce Bank to today as he spearheads the growth of Republic Bank, America’s #1 Bank for Service.



Mr. Hill, often credited with reinventing American banking, shared personal anecdotes and lessons learned while stressing the importance of service, marketing and branding in business. He also offered advice to LEAP students who wish to pursue their own entrepreneurial dreams.

“At Republic Bank, we pride ourselves on giving back at a grassroots level where we can make a real difference,” said Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman, Republic Bank. “As a longtime supporter of LEAP, I know firsthand how smart and driven these students are and am certain they will go far in their academic and professional careers.”

“Vernon’s message – that everyone has a unique talent to be harnessed – truly resonates with LEAP students,” said Gloria Bonilla-Santiago, LEAP Academy University Charter School Founder and Board Chair. “He even offered his e-mail address for students who wanted to remain in contact with him. We are so proud of our relationship with Vernon Hill, especially his support of the Vernon and Shirley Hill Fab Lab at LEAP Academy, which provides students from low-income backgrounds with an entry point into solid, rewarding technology careers.”

In 2020, Republic Bank was named America’s #1 Bank for Service in a national consumer satisfaction survey commissioned by Forbes. Whether banking in-person, online, via mobile or over the phone, Republic Bank delivers an unmatched customer experience and its modern stores, long hours, dog-friendly policies and free services such as coin counting set it apart from competitors large and small. The bank continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of its “The Power of Red is Back” growth plan. Republic Bank’s 32 stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers incredible convenience and flexibility. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

