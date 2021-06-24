Logo
Japanese alternative meat venture Next Meats sells out their NEXT Yakiniku in one day after launching EC shop in U.S

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TOKYO, June 24, 2021

TOKYO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Meats, an alternative meat venture from Tokyo who launched their E-Commerce shop on June 23rd in the U.S., has just sold out their stock of the world's first plant based Japanese barbecue meats, the NEXT Yakiniku Short-Ribs. The NEXT Yakiniku was made available exclusively to people in the Los Angeles area via their online shop, but Ryo Shirai, CEO of Next Meats Holdings (OTC Pink: NXMH) says he was surprised at the speed in which the stock was depleted, and is thrilled about the positive response.

Logo.jpg

Next Meats plans to restock the NEXT Yakiniku and announce when they are available again, and also voiced their ambition to produce at a larger scale soon. Next Meats is tremendously popular among the younger generation in Japan and the growing crowd of environmentally conscious consumers in the multiple countries they are active in, but it seems their products have struck a chord among the curious plant-based crowd and Japanese food lovers in L.A. as well. While the alternative protein industry is experiencing a global growth like never before, it seems as though Next Meats has made a strong start in the U.S. market.

Part of their product launch success may come from Next Meats' participation in the Future Food-Tech Summit 2021, an online summit with major leaders of the alternative protein industry attending, and their collaboration with the American burger franchise Wayback Burgers, who they gave out free sliders with at the Sacramento Vegan Food Festival in the weekend before that.

Next Meats hopes to make the NEXT Yakiniku available nationwide as soon as they can, and would like to express their gratitude for the support so far.

About Next Meats

Based in Tokyo, Next Meats is a food-tech venture company that specialises in the research and development of Japanese-style alternative meat products. Its journey of product development began in 2017, and the company was officially established in 2020. In December of 2020 they announced their partnership with Toyota-Tsusho Corporation, and was listed on the American OTCBB in January of 2021. The company is rapidly expanding their business to the United States, South East Asia, Europe, and other countries, currently counting over 9. They plan to research various types of alternative proteins in the future and aim to replace all animal meats by 2050.

Website: https://nextmeats.us
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/next_meats/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/nextmeats?lang=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nextmeatsus/

favicon.png?sn=CN23462&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japanese-alternative-meat-venture-next-meats-sells-out-their-next-yakiniku-in-one-day-after-launching-ec-shop-in-us-301319546.html

SOURCE Next Meats Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN23462&Transmission_Id=202106241137PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN23462&DateId=20210624
