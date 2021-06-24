For Third Year In A Row, First Bank Recognized As Best-In-State Bank

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

For Third Year In A Row, First Bank Recognized As Best-In-State Bank

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., June 24, 2021

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank, North Carolina's largest community bank, has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-In-State Bank in North Carolina for the third year in a row, and this year, it is the only bank in North Carolina to get the award.

According to Forbes, banks were scored based on "… an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they have or previously had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks in the following areas: 'Trust,' 'Terms & Conditions,' 'Branch Services,' Digital Services,' 'Customer Service,' and 'Financial Advice.'"

"People ask me all the time: 'What's the secret to First Bank's success?'," said Mike Mayer, president and CEO of First Bank. "And without hesitation, I say it's our people. The First Bank team remains laser focused on supporting their local communities, their customers, and each other. This award is a reflection of that effort and of their commitment to lead through all that the last year has thrown at us and everything ahead. I couldn't be prouder."

This accolade comes on the heels of First Bank's announced acquisition of Select Bank, a deal that is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Upon completion of the acquisition, the combined company is expected to have over $9 billion in assets, $6 billion in loans, and $8 billion in deposits.

The awards list was announced today, June 24, 2021, and the full list of winners can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

About First Bank

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $7.7 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 101 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

First_Bancorp_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL23494&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-third-year-in-a-row-first-bank-recognized-as-best-in-state-bank-301319600.html

SOURCE First Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL23494&Transmission_Id=202106241228PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL23494&DateId=20210624
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment