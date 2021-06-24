TechTarget Doubles Active Accounts and Account Intent Insights in New Priority Engine Release, Immediately Boosting Marketing & Sales Results

TechTarget%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has significantly expanded the amount of active accounts and account-level purchase intent available in its Priority+Engine™ platform. The latest release features new sources of intent data available directly in the platform, expanding marketer and sales access and insights into key purchase consideration of key accounts to drive better outcomes:

Priority Engine now includes proprietary account-level intent and engagement data captured from prospects viewing topically relevant webinars, virtual events, and videos on the BrightTALK™ network (recently acquired by TechTarget).

Expanded account-level intent sourced via deeper account intelligence gathering across TechTarget’s network of 140+ technology-specific sites.

Launched an enhanced version of Inbound+Converter with deeper contextual insights for technology organizations about the accounts visiting their own website.

“Priority Engine has long provided B2B enterprise technology marketing and sales teams the real purchase intent insight they need to act with speed and confidence,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “This new release gives our customers access to even more data and deeper intelligence to drive better outcomes for their business.”

TechTarget’s Priority Engine is a leading SaaS-based platform that gives technology sales and marketing professionals direct access to the most active accounts and prospects researching technologies in their market. This new release will double the amount of global in-market accounts across all segments that technology marketing and sales teams have access to and add millions of new high-quality intent signals within the platform to help drive better performance at scale for enterprise technology organizations:

Surface more accounts within sales territories and target account lists: To give sellers access to more in-market accounts within sales territories, target account lists and in-tool searches.

Improve prioritization and personalization capabilities with new intent insights: Sellers can uncover new topical insights about key accounts based on their direct engagement with relevant content on TechTarget and BrightTALK.

Higher match rates for accounts on ABM lists: Marketers can maximize account coverage and leverage new insights to drive account prioritization and higher engagement with target accounts.

Retarget more in-market accounts with display advertising: Marketers can extend display advertising campaigns to new pools of accounts identified via TechTarget and BrightTALK account-level intent.

Deeper contextual insights now available in Priority Engine Inbound Converter allow sales and marketing teams to better prioritize and engage their own website visitors

In addition to adding two brand new sources of account-level intent across the TechTarget and BrightTALK networks, this new release also delivers+significant+upgrades+to+insights+from+Priority+Engine%26rsquo%3Bs+Inbound+Converter - giving customers the context they need to better prioritize and engage accounts visiting their website in real-time:

See the exact pages accounts are viewing — Inbound Converter now automatically identifies and hyperlinks to the specific pages accounts are visiting

Flag high-value page types (product pages, resources, blogs, etc.) — to improve account prioritization and uncover late-stage opportunities.

See the entire buyer's journey with new visitor timeline — Track when and how often specific accounts are visiting your site right in Priority Engine to help prioritize outreach.

“Priority Engine’s Inbound Converter helps us identify the accounts visiting our website AND provides the context behind each visit,” said Rebecca Durrance, Regional Marketing Manager, Pure Storage. “Knowing the exact pages the account is looking at on our site in real-time is extremely useful for our sales teams to take action.”

TechTarget, a 2021 CODiE Award winner for Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution, has cemented its leadership in its space because of the significant value and ROI its customers achieve. TechTarget purchase intent insight is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are achievable because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning TechTarget’s expansive network as well as its suite of marketing, sales engagement and go-to-market services.

For more information on TechTarget Priority Engine, visit www.techtarget.com%2FPriority-Engine.

