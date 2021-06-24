B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Announces Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing June 28, 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRIVU, BRIVW, BRIV), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), today announced that, commencing June 28, 2021, the holders of the Company's units (the "Units") may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock (the "Common Stock") and warrants (the "Warrants") included in the Units.

The Common Stock and Warrants resulting from the unit separation will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "BRIV" and "BRIVW", respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "BRIVU". No fractional Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Warrants will trade. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Common Stock and Warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of the Units was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Inc. at 299 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10171, by telephone at (800) 846-5050 or by email at [email protected].

About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic region, it intends to focus on established businesses that have an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $800 million to $2 billion. The Company will seek to capitalize on the significant experience of its management team in consummating an initial business combination with the ultimate goal of pursuing attractive returns for shareholders. The Company is sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY). Visit https://brileyfin.com/principal250mergercorp/ for more information.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

