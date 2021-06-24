Logo
US Stocks Close Higher Thursday With Infrastructure News

S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
Jun 24, 2021

Summary

  • Biden announces bipartisan infrastructure agreement.
  • Xtera Communications rises 146%.
  • GDP growth at 6.4% in the first quarter.
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,196.82 on Thursday with a gain of 322.58 points or 0.95%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,266.49 for a gain of 24.65 points or 0.58%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,369.71 for a gain of 97.98 points or 0.69%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 15.97 for a loss of 0.35 points or -2.14%.

Thursday’s market movers

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each reported record intraday highs Thursday. Stocks were supported by an announcement from President Joe Biden for an infrastructure agreement achieved with bipartisan legislators. The agreement includes $1 trillion in spending. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (

SOXX, Financial) gained 1.70% on the day’s news.

Banks were also on watch Thursday as the Federal Reserve released details from its stress testing. The S&P 500 Financials Sector ETF (

XLF, Financial) gained 1.25%.

On the economic calendar, the final reading of first-quarter gross domestic product was released. GDP increased 6.4% quarter over quarter in the first quarter on a seasonally adjusted annual rate basis. Corporate profits were also released with the GDP report showing an increase of 1.7% in the first quarter following a decrease of 3.3%.

In other news:

  • Durable goods orders increased 2.3% in May following a decrease of 0.8%. Durable goods orders excluding transportation increased 0.3% and durable goods order excluding defense increased 1.7%.
  • The Goods Trade Balance showed a deficit of $88.11 billion in May following a deficit of $85.73 billion.
  • 411,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from 418,000 in the previous week. Continuing jobless claims were 3.390 million, down from 3.534 million.
  • Wholesale inventories increased 1.1% in May following an increase of 1%.
  • The Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index decreased to 30 in June from 32.
  • The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.045%, eight-week bills at a rate of 0.050% and seven-year notes at a rate of 1.264%.
  • Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.02%,up from 2.93%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.34%, up from 2.24%.

Across the board:

  • Grayscale Digital Fund (GDLC, Financial) gained 5.01%.
  • Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW) rose 4.90%.
  • Moderna (MRNA) was up 3.82%.
  • Eli Lilly (LLY) gained 7.31% with news on developments for its Alzheimer’s treatment.
  • Xtera Communications (XCOMQ, Financial) soared 146%.
  • Marin Software (MRIN, Financial) climbed 105%.
  • The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.499%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,333.62 for a gain of 30.15 points or 1.31%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,387.46 for a gain of 18.63 points or 1.36%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,454.14 for a gain of 163.18 points or 1.07%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,422.08 for a gain of 134.13 points or 1.19%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,702.04 for a gain of 25.24 points or 0.94%; the S&P 100 at 1,949.19 for a gain of 10.61 points or 0.55%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,365.96 for a gain of 91.72 points or 0.64%; the Russell 3000 at 2,556.84 for a gain of 16.72 points or 0.66%; the Russell 1000 at 2,405.42 for a gain of 14.61 points or 0.61%; the Wilshire 5000 at 44,729.90 for a gain of 287.14 points or 0.65%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 836.19 for a gain of 5.72 points or 0.69%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long MRNA, GDLC, BITW and SOXX.
