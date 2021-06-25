Logo
Slang Worldwide to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 29th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 25, 2021

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), based in Toronto, Ontario, a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today announced that Chris Driessen, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 29th.

Virtual_Investor_Conference_Logo.jpg

VirtualInvestorConferences.com Details:
DATE: Tuesday, June 29th
TIME: 1:30pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/34Tj6je

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Highlights

  • SLANG appointed Mr. Hilal Tabsh as Chief Revenue Officer to further integrate commerce and business development
  • SLANG completed the acquisition of Allied Concessions Group, Inc. to further consolidate its supply chain in Colorado
  • SLANG announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with respect to a proposed acquisition of NS Holdings Inc. to bolster its Oregon-based manufacturing assets

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.
SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. The Company specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

To be added to SLANG's email distribution list, please email [email protected] with "SLNG" in the subject.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of SLANG at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to regulatory risks, risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, changes in laws, resolutions and guidelines, market risks, concentration risks, operating history, competition, the risks associated with international and foreign operations and the other risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in SLANG's annual information form dated April 29, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SLANG is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

favicon.png?sn=NY23967&sd=2021-06-25 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slang-worldwide-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-on-june-29th-301319958.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY23967&Transmission_Id=202106250730PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY23967&DateId=20210625
