Tufin Introduces Rule Lifecycle Management (RLM) App to Marketplace

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tufin%26reg%3B (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced the release of the Tufin Rule Lifecycle Management (RLM) App, the latest addition to the Tufin Marketplace. The new app simplifies and manages the rule review and certification process by automatically identifying expiring or expired rules and mapping them to their owners, enabling a simple recertification or decertification of rules.

Rule review is typically a complicated task. One of the biggest challenges organizations face in the rule review and recertification process is determining rule ownership. Due to organizational and personnel shifts, application owners and rule owners are constantly changing. In addition, many rules are associated with several owners, and some rules are assigned to inactive owners such as those who have left the company.

Tufin’s Rule Lifecycle Management App enables orchestration of rule recertification across security, network, application owners and development teams. It integrates with CMDBs to map network owners, identifies inactive owners for rule reassignment and orchestrates certification across the right set of rule owners. RLM automates recertification, rule changes and documentation, and maintains a consistent audit trail of rule certifications. In addition, the app provides a best practices model that network admins can configure for their own use case.

“We’re pleased to offer yet another app in our Marketplace and enable users to solve the common challenge of rule recertification,” said Ofer Or, Vice President of Products at Tufin. “With the Tufin Rule Lifecycle Management App, users can finally comply with rule recertification mandates with ease. The app helps to maintain audit readiness, reduce the likelihood of a data breach, and avoid fines resulting from non-compliance.”

The Rule Lifecycle Management App is now available on the Tufin+Marketplace.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: %40TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite+Talk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005194/en/

