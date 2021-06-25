Logo
DATA Communications Management Corp. Report of Voting Results

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the "Corporation") today announced the report of voting results for the annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) of DATA Communications Management Corp. (the “Corporation”) held on June 25, 2021.

A total of 37 shareholders holding an aggregate of 23,409,992 common shares of the Corporation (“Common Shares”) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 53.28% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding Common Shares as of May 14, 2021, the record date for the Meeting.

Appointment of Auditors

The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, was adopted on a vote by electronic ballot by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the appointment of the auditors were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

23,398,615

99.95%

11,377

0.05%

Election of Directors

All seven directors proposed for election at the Meeting were elected on a vote by electronic ballot.

The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for election of directors were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Richard Kellam

23,141,335

99.07%

218,300

0.93%

Gregory J. Cochrane

23,041,054

98.64%

318,581

1.36%

Merri L. Jones

23,344,535

99.94%

15,100

0.06%

James J. Murray

23,083,974

98.82%

275,661

1.18%

Michael G. Sifton

22,958,000

98.28%

401,635

1.72%

J.R. Kingsley Ward

18,131,371

77.62%

5,228,264

22.38%

Derek J. Watchorn

23,075,774

98.78%

283,861

1.22%

Annual Meeting Presentation

DCM would like to thank all shareholders and guests that attended today’s Meeting. For those that were unable to attend the Meeting, please visit the “News” section of our website to view a copy of the management presentation delivered following the formal part of the Meeting, along with some video highlights from Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM, who shared details on our digital-first strategy and our tech-enabled workflow solutions driving that strategy.

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a communication solutions partner that adds value for large enterprises by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. Our technology-enabled content and workflow management capabilities solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory requirements of Canada’s leading enterprises. We pair customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology, and services to power our clients’ go-to-market strategies. We help our clients manage how their brands come to life, determine which channels are right for them, manage multimedia campaigns, deploy location-specific and 1:1 marketing, execute custom loyalty programs, and fulfill their commercial printing needs all in one place.

Our extensive experience has positioned us as experts at providing communication solutions across many verticals, including the financial, retail, healthcare, cannabis, energy, and public sectors. Thanks to our locations throughout Canada and in the United States, we meet our clients’ varying needs with scale, speed, and efficiency – no matter how large or complex the ask - delivered through our technology-enabled service model.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM’s current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees that future performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Additional factors are discussed under the headings “Liquidity and capital resources” and “Risks and Uncertainties” in DCM’s management’s discussion and analysis, annual information form, and other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this presentation as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210625005470r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005470/en/

