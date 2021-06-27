3 High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3 High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors

These companies are yielding more than the S&P 500

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Jun 27, 2021

Summary

  • Hennessy Advisors Inc, Invesco Senior Income Trust and Global Medical REIT Inc are offering a dividend yield that is more than double that of the benchmark index for the US market
  • Wall Street sell-side analysts also recommend positive ratings for most of these stocks
Article's Main Image

Dividend investors may want to consider the following three stocks, as they are offering much higher dividend yields than the S&P 500 Index. The benchmark index's dividend yields 1.35% as of Friday, June 25.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive ratings for most of these stocks.

Hennessy Advisors Inc

The first company dividend investors may want to consider is Hennessy Advisors Inc (

HNNA, Financial), a Novato, California-based asset management firm investing in publicly traded equities with a focus on growth stocks and in fixed income securities all over the world.

Based on Friday's closing price of $9.36 per share, Hennessy Advisors Inc offers a trailing 12-month and forward dividend yield of 5.88%. The company last paid a quarterly dividend of 13.8 cents per common share on June 4.

Hennessy Advisors Inc has paid dividends for approximately 15 years.

1409101340025671680.png

On Wall Street, as of June, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy with a target price of $13.25 per share.

The share price has risen by 18.33% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $68.93 million and a 52-week range of $7.76 to $12.50.

1409101344173838336.png

Also, the 14-day relative strength index of 54 indicates that this stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Invesco Senior Income Trust

The second company dividend investors may want to consider is Invesco Senior Income Trust (

VVR, Financial), an Atlanta, Georgia-based asset management firm focusing on investments in fixed income U.S. markets.

Based on Friday's closing price of $4.42 per share, Invesco Senior Income Trust offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 5.63% and a forward dividend yield of 5.7%. The last monthly payment, 2 cents per common share, was made on June 11.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has paid dividends for approximately 10 years.

1409101348233924608.png

The stock has not received any recommendation ratings yet from sell-side analysts on Wall Street in June.

The share price has increased by 28.86% over the past year for a market capitalization of $676.40 million and a 52-week range of $3.38 to $4.45.

1409101351866191872.png

The 14-day relative strength index of 72 suggests that this stock is not so far from overbought levels.

Global Medical REIT Inc

The third company dividend investors may want to consider is Global Medical REIT Inc (

GMRE, Financial), a Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust that acquires healthcare facilities to lease them to healthcare systems and physician groups holding leading market share.

Based on Friday's closing price of $15 per share, Global Medical REIT Inc offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 5.4% and a forward dividend yield of 5.47%. The last quarterly payment, 20.5 cents per common share, was made on April 8, while the next payment, in line with the prior one, will be made on July 8.

Global Medical REIT Inc has paid dividends for approximately six years.

1409101356043718656.png

On Wall Street, as of June, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $16.71 per share.

The share price has risen by nearly 33% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $911.91 million and a 52-week range of $10.01 to $15.98.

1409101359638237184.png

The 14-day relative strength index of 51 indicates that this stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment