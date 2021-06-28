SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ARPO, ALTA, ENVB, FBNC, MCF; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Aadi Bioscience, Inc. Under the merger, Aadi shareholders will receive newly issued shares of Aerpio common stock. On a pro forma basis, Aerpio shareholders will own approximately 33.2% of the combined company upon the closing of the merger prior to the additional PIPE financing transaction. Following the closing of the concurrent PIPE financing, Aerpio shareholders will own approximately 14.7% of the combined company. If you are an Aerpio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Altabancorp shareholders will receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each Altabancorp share. If you are an Altabancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with MagicMed Industries Inc. Upon completion of the transaction, current Enveric shareholders will own approximately 63.4% of the combined company's common stock, as calculated on a fully diluted basis. If you are an Enveric shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Select Bancorp, Inc. Select Bancorp shareholders are expected to receive First Bancorp common stock in connection with the merger. If you are a First Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Independence Energy, LLC. Under the terms of the transaction, Independence will merge with an operating subsidiary ("OpCo") of a new parent company, which will become a publicly traded entity at closing, and Contango will become a wholly owned subsidiary of OpCo. Upon completion of the transaction, Contango shareholders will own approximately 24% of the combined company. If you are a Contango Oil shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-arpo-alta-envb-fbnc-mcf-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301320669.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP