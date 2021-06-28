US Foods Solves Operators' Steak Challenges with Tender by Design™ Process

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

US Foods Solves Operators' Steak Challenges with Tender by Design™ Process

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the national launch of Tender by Design™, a revolutionary process by which frozen beef can now be just as high quality and tender as fresh. The proprietary Tender by Design™ process gives operators access to high-quality steaks year-round at a competitive price and allows for easier inventory and portion control to respond to the ebb and flow of restaurant traffic. Tender by Design™ is being introduced under the company’s well-known Stock Yards® brand. The launch includes 6-, 8- and 10-ounce half-faced center cut choice top sirloin steaks and an 8-ounce baseball cut choice top sirloin steak.

“Unpredictability is a major challenge in the beef industry, and this is especially true in today’s market. Variance in the quality of beef driven by the time of year and pricing fluctuations hurt the bottom line and create unwanted pressures as operators aim to deliver consistent, high-quality steak offerings that attract and retain diners,” said David Poe, SVP, category management, US Foods. “With the launch of Tender by Design™, US Foods solves these pain points with an exclusive process that brings tender, high-quality and competitively priced steaks to operators across the country year-round.”

The exclusive Tender by Design™ process starts with sourcing the beef when the climate and feed conditions are best. Then, the product is aged to standards that ensure optimum texture, tenderness and overall quality. The items are individually vacuum-packed to allow operators to use only as much as they need when they need it. Through a proprietary freezing technology, the beef is then frozen, locking in tenderness and freshness. Operators then temper as needed to align with their customer traffic, resulting in better inventory control.

Restaurateurs can learn about this new offering on the website at www.usfoods.com%2Ftenderbydesign. Here, operators can learn about the Tender by Design™ process and products, and view customer testimonials. The website also offers an augmented reality experience where restaurateurs can virtually step inside a restaurant owner’s kitchen via their mobile device and learn more about how Tender by Design™ is helping US Foods customers across the country achieve less pricing variability and more manageable portion cost.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210628005186r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005186/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment