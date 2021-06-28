SRAX Releases Automated Email and SMS Features on the Sequire Platform

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced the release of two new Sequire features. The Email Feature adds automation to the existing email system, while the SMS Feature provides the tools to send text messages. These additions include automation triggers and other enhancements, which facilitate seamless communication between companies and their shareholders.

Through automation enhancements and machine-learning, the email and SMS features enable users to prepare contact lists in advance, customize messaging to distinct audiences, schedule out important updates for campaigns, and measure audience engagement.

Both features are integrated with issuer’s shareholder and contact lists, so users can create specific campaigns with different audience groups. Users can send an unlimited number of texts to local and international numbers, allowing for connection and reengagement with contacts. This includes scheduling email and SMS blasts to shareholder audiences based on custom filters, such as a threshold of share ownership. Users can then access performance-based metrics on these campaigns.

"These new tools will allow companies to better manage communication with their shareholder base by defining pre-established triggers that will execute both email and SMS messages," said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.

The Email and SMS Sequire Features are key to maintaining and growing communications with shareholders and contacts. Now, issuers can streamline shareholder marketing and communication in the same location data is discovered and stored. See it in action on Sequire.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005195/en/