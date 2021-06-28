Insight Offers Managed Security for Compliance Solution to Manage Microsoft 365 Security Upgrade

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Insight Offers Managed Security for Compliance Solution to Manage Microsoft 365 Security Upgrade

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced the launch of Managed+Security+for+Compliance, a complete solution for the management of Microsoft 365 Security, including implementation, update management, audit requirements and end-user security. This service helps businesses continuously evaluate and maintain Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 Security to improve security postures and gain returns on investment.

“As more businesses emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for lasting solutions to be able to operate from anywhere, many don’t realize the number of data vulnerabilities and network security threats they still face. We created a managed solution that takes full advantage of the Microsoft 365 E3 to E5 upgrade, helping clients arrive at a much wider range of security functionality. Since the E5 upgrade uses AI and automation to ensure environments stay up-to-date and secure, we’re providing an accelerated track to enhanced endpoint management and security, identity and access management, data protection and encryption, cloud app security and more,” said Stephen Moss, senior vice president and general manager, Connected+Workforce, Insight.

Joe Flynn, Insight’s director of technical architecture for Connected Workforce, said: “Upgrading to a Microsoft 365 E5 license is a must-have for businesses concerned about end-user and cloud security, which are among the top concerns for IT leaders across industries. We created the Managed Security for Compliance solution to help alleviate the stress of implementation and the ongoing management of an organization’s security posture.”

In addition to improving and maintaining security postures, the Managed Security for Compliance solution helps businesses maintain compliance with certifications such as ISO 27001 and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). In the coming months, any prime contractor or sub-contractor that works with the U.S. Department of Defense must be CMMC-compliant to compete for new contracts, and Insight’s Managed Security for Compliance solution will help clients reach required benchmarks for security toolsets in their Microsoft 365 environment.

Interactive Process Technology Associates (IPT) turned to Insight to achieve enhanced security standards to gain compliance with the upcoming CMMC regulation changes. IPT, a veteran-owned small business, provides an array of professional services for the U.S. Army, Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force, Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs. While they are experts in their core business, IPT lacked the IT resources needed to meet the strict requirements for CMMC Level 2 certification. Using the combined value of Insight%26rsquo%3Bs+Managed+Office+365 solution and Managed Security for Compliance, IPT’s Microsoft 365 environment is now aligned with CMMC, and Insight’s managed services have saved the equivalent of almost three full-time employees. Read more about IPT%26rsquo%3Bs+success+story+here.

The full value of Insight Managed Security for Compliance includes:

  • Implementation and continuous evaluation of Microsoft 365 Security features.
  • Ongoing maintenance and improvement of postures and features to meet compliance needs.
  • Access to expert guidance for audit controls and reporting.
  • Management of end-user security training and phishing simulation campaigns with the help of a trusted partner.

Insight, the 2020 Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year and the Microsoft Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year for the past two years, maintains 17 Microsoft Gold and one Microsoft Silver competencies spanning security, application development and integration, data analytics, cloud platform management, workload migration, and workforce mobility optimization. As one of the first managed security service providers to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Insight supports Microsoft Azure ecosystems with more than 2,000 Microsoft-focused services and technical professionals, 1,000 Azure-focused engineers and 150 dedicated managed services resources staffing support centers in three states.

Learn+more about Insight’s Managed Security for Compliance solution and how Insight can help fit this upgrade into your business environment. For more information on Insight, go to insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210628005564r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005564/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment