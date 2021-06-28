Smith-Midland Announces Inclusion in Russell Microcap(R) Index

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems today announced that the Company has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index effective after the market close, June 25th.

"Smith-Midland's inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index is another milestone that reflects the Company's exceptional performance. Our team continues to focus on building upon our success and drive value to our shareholders," said Ashley Smith, Chief Executive Officer. "In the past year, we uplisted to NASDAQ, signed the largest rental barrier contract in Company history, received approval for MASH tested J-J Hooks barrier in California, the second largest highway system in the United States, and expanded our licensee base. This inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index is a testament to Smith-Midland's dedicated teams' diligence and tireless work. We remain highly focused on our core principles of consistently delivering long-term shareholder value," concluded Ashley.

The Russell Microcap® Index is used as a benchmark for active investment strategies and by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 20 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Contacts:

Smith-Midland Corporation

AJ Krick, CFO

540-439-3266

[email protected]

Three Part Advisors

Steven Hooser or Deidra Roy

214-872-2710

[email protected]epa.com ; [email protected]

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/653211/Smith-Midland-Announces-Inclusion-in-Russell-MicrocapR-Index



