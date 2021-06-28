New Nanosonics AuditPro Infection Prevention Digital Product Platform Launched at APIC 2021

Nanosonics (ASX: NAN), a leader in infection prevention solutions, today announced the launch of Nanosonics AuditPro™—a new digital product platform offering traceability, reporting and workflow compliance—at the annual Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) virtual conference, June 28 – 30.

The introduction of Nanosonics AuditPro will offer infection preventionists and Quality managers, an opportunity to improve and standardize infection control compliance across a broad range of medical instruments to support the management of healthcare-associated infection (HAI) risk. The first application will be for the ultrasound market. A national rollout across the United States is anticipated to commence July 2021.

Infection preventionists have increased accountability around compliance challenges of healthcare-associated infections (HAI) and their link to medical device infection control practices. According to an alert from The+Joint+Commission, 74% of all “immediate threats to life” were from improperly sterilized or high-level disinfected equipment.1

As a reusable medical device, ultrasound probes need to be appropriately disinfected in accordance with the relevant standards to reduce the risk of patient cross-contamination. These standards require clinicians to be able to determine if a probe needs to be Low Level Disinfected (LLD), High Level Disinfected (HLD), or sterilized, based on the procedure the probe will be used for.

The new Nanosonics AuditPro workflow compliance management solution is comprised of a mobile scanning device and application for ultrasound users, coupled with a subscription to a browser-based application. The mobile application is designed to be used at the ultrasound console, seamlessly providing best practice infection control education as part of the clinical workflow, and standardizing infection control practices to meet accreditation requirements.

The sophisticated software interrogates the workflow data set to provide real-time intelligence on procedure classification and disinfection records, including HLD cycle records from the Nanosonics trophon®2 device, operator and probe utilization insights, and non-compliance notifications for timely course correction or documentation. The browser-based application provides access to this information through informative management dashboards and survey ready reports for individual departments and data can be aggregated for visibility across facilities and larger multi-center organizations.

“We looked to implement Nanosonics AuditPro to automate the linking of reprocessing of ultrasound probes to patient procedures,” said Lindsay Turner, (R.T. (R), (M), RDMS(A.B.)(OB/GYN), RVT), lead sonographer at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. “However, by far the most beneficial part has been the workflow education built into the system to challenge the technologist, nurse, or sonographer with ‘Have you properly cleaned this probe before you use it in the procedure?’ If they haven’t, the system guides them on learning the right decision. This grows the hospital in our aim of 100% compliance and ensures we are a high-reliability organization making sure our patients are always protected.”

Nanosonics is known for its trophonHLD technology including trophonEPR and second generation trophon2 launched in August, 2018. trophon* technology is fast becoming the standard of care in ultrasound probe infection control with over 22,000 installations, including all major luminary sites across the country. trophon helps reduce the risk of ultrasound probe-related cross-infection, offering effective bactericidal, fungicidal, virucidal and mycobactericidal protection# while ensuring that HLD is performed accurately and consistently. trophon is demonstrated to eliminate an extended range of clinically relevant pathogens, including multi-drug resistant bacteria, blood-borne viruses and sexually transmitted pathogens.# The device delivers HLD to meet accreditation requirements and support best practice patient care.

“Nanosonics AuditPro, the first IoT (Internet of Things) offering from the company in a new digital product line, is designed to help healthcare providers improve and standardize ultrasound infection control compliance across all medical ultrasound exams,” said Ken Shaw, Nanosonics’ President of Americas. “Along with our trophon2 technology, it further confirms our commitment to supporting the management of organizational and facility HAI risk to support optimal patient care.”

The company also announced it will host a symposium titled: “An Asset Beyond Accreditation: Traceability in Ultrasound Probe High Level Disinfection” at APIC on Tuesday, June 29 at 1:45 pm E.T., with speaker Lisa Waldowski, DNP, CIC. Click+here to view the Nanosonics APIC 2021 Conference virtual booth for more information.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics ( ASX:NAN, Financial) is a leading medical technology company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with its North American operations based in Indianapolis. Founded in 2001, the company is one of Australia’s largest medical technology companies and a recognized leader in its sector of the global infection control market. For more information, visit+www.nanosonics.us.

The Joint Commission (TJC). Improperly sterilized or HLD equipment – a growing problem. May 2017. Available at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jointcommission.org%2Fassets%2F1%2F23%2Fqs_33a_2017.pdf

# Nanosonics internal test data

*trophon® technology includes trophon® EPR and trophon®2, which share the same core technology of 'sonically activated’ hydrogen peroxide.

