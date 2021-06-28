Logo
Stabilis Solutions Joins Russell Microcap(R) Index

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, announced today the addition of its stock to the broad-market Russell Microcap® Index after its 2021 annual reconstitution. This addition is effective after the open of trading on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 4, 2021.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index provides automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Stabilis

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a vertically integrated energy transition company that provides clean energy solutions to our customers. Our solutions include small-scale liquefied natural gas ("LNG") production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis also provides hydrogen fueling services to its customers. Stabilis has safely delivered over 250 million gallons of LNG through more than 25,000 truck deliveries during its 16-year operating history in the LNG industry, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as fuel sources in a variety of applications in the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as alternatives to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Stabilis' customers also use LNG as a "virtual pipeline" solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or volumes are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

Investor Contact:

Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
877-889-1972
[email protected]

Company Contact:

Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6500
[email protected]

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653328/Stabilis-Solutions-Joins-Russell-MicrocapR-Index

img.ashx?id=653328

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

