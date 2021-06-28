Lattice to Speak on Cyber Resiliency and Supply Chain Security at 2021 FPGA Conference

Lattice+Semiconductor+Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that Eric Sivertson, Vice President, Security Business, is a featured speaker at the prestigious FPGA+Conference+Europe. During his presentation, Sivertson will discuss cyber resiliency in embedded systems and how to protect system components against firmware-based attacks as they move through the global supply chain.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

What: Cyber Resiliency is Becoming Critical for All Embedded Systems

When: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. CEST

Where: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fpga-conference.eu%2F (advance registration required)

There will be four additional presentations at the conference focusing on the practical applications of low power Lattice FPGAs.

What: Lattice+CrossLink%26trade%3B-NX+FPGAs+%0A

When: Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CEST

What: Lattice+iCE40+UltraPlus%26trade%3B+FPGAs+%0A

When: Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. CEST

What: From+Sensor+to+Image+with+the+CrossLink-NX+%0A

When: Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. CEST

The FPGA Conference Europe is an annual event drawing speakers and attendees from around the world. Organized by leading German publication, ELEKTRONIKPRAXIS, and the FPGA training center PLC2, the conference focuses on user-oriented, practically-applicable FPGA solutions that developers can quickly integrate into their current projects. This year’s event is virtual.

