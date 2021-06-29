Logo
Comscore and Retargetly Partner to Extend Cookieless Targeting Solution in Latin America

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., June 29, 2021

RESTON, Va., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for media planning, transaction and evaluation across platforms, is excited to announce it has partnered withRetargetly, the leading data intelligence platform in Latin America, to deliver the first cookieless targeting solution specifically tailored for the Latin America region.

The agreement is regional, with a focus on the main countries in the region: Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, and Brazil, and marks the first solution of its kind in the region. The solution uses artificial intelligence to understand which contexts are most akin to Retargetly audiences and allows to reach those audiences without the need for cookies or other user-tracking IDs.

Comscore's Predictive Audiences represent the first solution in the industry to have the ability to target audiences at scale without relying on cookies, allowing advertisers to reach audiences based on granular consumer behavior through privacy-based contextual cues.

With the new partnership, Comscore's capabilities are combined with Retargetly's ability to reach unique audiences across Latin America, leveraging Comscore's unparalleled expertise in creating innovative solutions from one of the world's largest direct panels. Retargetly's data platform is used by more than 300 brands across the region.

"With the demise of third-party cookies fast approaching, advertisers and agencies need new solutions to ensure their campaigns continue to reach the right audiences," said Santi Darmandrail, Chief Revenue & Product Officer at Retargetly. "We are excited to announce this agreement, which is going to change the way we think about contextual audiences in Latin America. This partnership represents the continuation of a tradition we have of working with the world's leading companies to create unique products in the region."

Comscore's solution consists of new Predictive Audiences segments and marks the latest enhancement to Comscore's cookie-free solutions within the Comscore Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach audiences based on age and gender demographics, TV viewership, OTT consumption, and consumer behaviors such as automotive purchase data, location data, B2B, and non-FCRA financial data in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV.

"Being able to deliver cookie-free privacy-forward audiences to the LATAM markets is critical," said Leonidas Rojas, LATAM South Cone Director at Comscore. "We are thrilled to partner with Retargetly, the leader in Latin America audience targeting solutions, to bring this innovation to advertisers."

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for media planning, transaction and evaluation across platforms. With a large data asset that combines the intelligence of visualization in digital, linear TV, OTT and movie theaters with advanced audience insights, Comscore enables media buyers and sellers to quantify their behavior across multiple screens and make accurate decisions. A proven leader in measuring digital and television audiences, as well as advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's new external source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

To learn more about how Comscore's contextual targeting solutions can help you optimize your audience engagement in a rapidly-evolving media environment, visit: https://www.comscore.com/Products/Activation

About Retargetly
Retargetly is the leading data platform in Latin America, enabling solutions around consumer data in the region. Its technology processes more than 110 billion events per month and transforms them into actionable analytics that are the driving point for targeting, metering, enriching, and decisioning solutions. It has clients throughout the region, with teams in Miami, Buenos Aires, São Paulo and Mexico City. For more information, please visit retargetly.com/

comScore_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ26313&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-and-retargetly-partner-to-extend-cookieless-targeting-solution-in-latin-america-301321660.html

SOURCE Comscore

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ26313&Transmission_Id=202106290700PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ26313&DateId=20210629
