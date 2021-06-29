Logo
Spark Power Awarded Three New Solar Projects in Alberta With GP Joule; the 70 MW Projects to Begin Construction in Fall 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (

TSX:SPG, Financial), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), is excited to share that we have partnered with GP JOULE, a global renewable energy company, on the construction of three new solar power projects in Western Canada. Based in Alberta, all sites are owned by Concord Green Energy and include Monarch, a 23.6-MW site, Coaldale, a 22-MW site, and Vulcan, a 22-MW site. Spark will provide full engineering, procurement, and construction support for the substation interconnection portions of each project, including electrical house supply and commissioning scope. Substation construction is set to begin in the fall of 2021, with completion of the last project in early 2022.

"This is a great opportunity for Spark Power to continue to expand our solar power services in Alberta," said Morgan Cowl, Vice President, Operations at Spark Power. "With a comprehensive portfolio of completed and ongoing solar, wind, battery energy storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure projects across North America, Spark has significant expertise in providing innovative renewable solutions for our customers," said Cowl. "We have a widely skilled team and are eager to begin work on this project," he said.

Throughout the first quarter in 2021, Spark's renewables business segment, which accounted for over 30% of total revenue in Q1, continued to grow by approximately 26.8%. This was the result of particularly strong growth across Spark's wind and solar services in the U.S.

"By partnering with GP JOULE on these new projects, we are continuing to establish Spark as a leading provider of renewable energy services across North America," said Richard Jackson, President & CEO of Spark Power. "As we move into a post-pandemic economy, we look forward to a strengthening market throughout Canada and the U.S.," he said. "We are confident that this project will provide opportunities for us to continue building our footprint in Alberta and Western Canada - areas that hold vast opportunities for renewable energy work in the future," said Jackson.

"GP JOULE found in Spark Power an ally in terms of safety, quality and reliability, with a well-established local execution team built through acquisitions," said David Pichard, CEO of GP JOULE North America. "Our client, the Concord team, looks for the highest level of service, and the Spark Power partnership aligns with our company culture as a leader in the construction of high-quality PV and storage assets," he added.

About Spark Power
Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

About GP JOULE
GP JOULE is a global renewable energy company headquartered in Reußenköge Germany, with GP JOULE Canada Corp. and GP JOULE USA Inc., servicing the North American market. In this region the company provides EPC turnkey services and a full range of solar PV racking solutions which combined focus on delivering a long-term, lowest cost of solar power. GP JOULE's in-house capabilities include civil, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering and construction execution in the commercial and utility-scale market. The company has installed more than 76 MW of solar PV across North America, with over 100 MW under construction and another 100 MW in its pipeline. Globally, GP JOULE has installed over 800 MW of solar and wind energy projects. More information at www.gp-joule.com.

Media Inquiries:
Kim Samlall, Director, Marketing Communications
[email protected]
+1 (905) 829-3336 x185

GP JOULE North America
Michelle Montague
[email protected]

180906SparkPowerGroupIncoutlinedRGB.png

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653139/Spark-Power-Awarded-Three-New-Solar-Projects-in-Alberta-With-GP-Joule-the-70-MW-Projects-to-Begin-Construction-in-Fall-2021

img.ashx?id=653139

