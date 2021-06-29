VeriDetx Changes Name and Stock Symbol

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriDetx Corp. (www.Veridetx.com) (OTCMarkets: VDXI) announced today that the company has changed both its name and stock symbol. The new name is WebSafety, Inc. and the new symbol is WBSI.

Mr. Day stated, "Even though the VeriDetx, Inc. acquisition did not work out, we continue to sell our apps and believe there are companies that we can acquire to allow them to access the capital markets as part of our public company and with the goal of listing the stock on NASDAQ."

About WebSafety, Inc.

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities.

The DriveSafety app disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety app also supplies driving telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

For more information, please contact:

WebSafety, Inc.

Rowland W. Day II

Tel: 949-350-650

Email:[email protected]

