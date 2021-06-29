Logo
SensiML Partners with Microchip Technology for Smart Edge IoT Applications

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Microchip's powerful MPLAB® X IDE now integrated with easy-to-use SensiML Analytics Toolkit

- Best-in-class edge AI code efficiency with small memory footprint and ultra-low power consumption

- Simplifies building AI code for smart industrial, consumer, and commercial sensing applications

PR Newswire

PORTLAND, Ore., June 29, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced that it has partnered with Microchip Technology to simplify the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) code for smart industrial, consumer, and commercial edge Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. This partnership enables embedded developers using Microchip Technology's microcontrollers and the powerful MPLAB X IDE tool suite to quickly and easily add intelligence to their new or legacy designs with SensiML's Analytics Toolkit.

Small Footprint, Low Power and Efficient Models - AI for Edge IoT Applications
The new integrated design flow enables users to use the Data Visualizer debug tool included with the MPLAB X IDE tool suite to directly read register-level sensor data and then feed that information in SensiML's Data Capture Lab where it can be analyzed and labeled for high-quality AI modeling. This approach means that data from any of the wide range of sensors supported by MPLAB X IDE tool suite can be converted into usable AI models. The models generated by the SensiML tools are extremely efficient and can easily be supported by nearly any Microchip microcontroller and its associated memory subsystem while keeping power consumption extremely low.

SensiML_Logo.jpg

SensiML takes the data science complexity out of AI sensing code for smart industrial, consumer, and commercial applications. Typical examples include industrial control, smart buildings, smart cities, and mass transit management.

"Microchip's microcontrollers are used all over the world in a broad range of sensor-based applications," said Chris Rogers, CEO at SensiML. "Our partnership has resulted in an automated design flow in which the SensiML tools can easily tap into sensor data from the MPLAB X IDE and generate machine learning models that transform physical sensor endpoints into application-specific intelligent sensors."

"We are excited to add SensiML as a partner that will enable the implementation of embedded machine learning on our vast range of microcontroller and microprocessor products," said Fanie Duvenhage, vice president of Microchip's Human Machine Interface and Mixed-Signal and Linear business units. "The ability of the SensiML Analytics Toolkit to easily generate high-quality, power efficient models with a small memory footprint is an excellent fit for our customers that wants to add machine learning to their existing designs."

Combined Tool Flow and Development Kit Available Now
The Microchip MPLAB X IDE tool suite and SensiML Analytics Toolkit are available today and support the Microchip SAM-IoT WG Development Board using the SAMD21G15 Arm Cortex-M0+ based 32-bit microcontroller (MCU). Support for additional development kits and processors will be added over the coming months. For more information, visit the SensiML blog at https://sensiml.com/blog/sensiml-adds-support-for-microchip-SAMD21/

About SensiML
SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

favicon.png?sn=SF27041&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensiml-partners-with-microchip-technology-for-smart-edge-iot-applications-301321793.html

SOURCE SensiML Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF27041&Transmission_Id=202106290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF27041&DateId=20210629
