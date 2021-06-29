ZoomInfo Claims No. 1 Ranking in Sales Intelligence, 26 Other Grids in G2's 2021 Summer Grid Reports

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it has earned a company-record 27 No. 1 rankings in G2’s Summer 2021 Grid Reports. ZoomInfo took over the top spot in Overall+Sales+Intelligence from LinkedIn Sales Navigator and swept all four grids in the Lead Capture, Lead Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing+Account+Intelligence categories.

ZoomInfo appeared on a total of 43 G2 Grid Reports, its highest total ever, one more than its previous mark of 42 in Spring 2021. ZoomInfo’s 27 best-in-class placements topped its prior record of 26 in Spring 2021. The company maintained its No. 1 spot in 25 rankings from last quarter, including 18 grids it has led for at least four consecutive quarters.

“We’re confident that the ZoomInfo platform continues to deliver best-in-class support to go-to-market professionals in a variety of ways, but it’s always great to see that validation from our customers,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “As we continue expanding the ZoomInfo platform to help more and more sellers, marketers, and recruiters hit their numbers, we value all the feedback we receive from customers and independent rating firms like G2.”

With versatility as both a lead enrichment tool and as an intelligence and automation solution for sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, ZoomInfo earned plaudits across different sections. With its new ZoomInfo Recruiter platform less than a year old, the company has already broken into all four Recruiting Automation grids. Also of note:

ZoomInfo collected at least 19 No. 1 rankings for the fourth straight set of Grid Reports, averaging 23.5 top placements during that time.

ZoomInfo earned at least one new No. 1 ranking for the fifth consecutive quarter (Overall Sales Intelligence and Buyer Intent Data Tools: Mid-Market).

ZoomInfo maintained the top spot in both the overall and mid-market grids of Marketing Account Intelligence for the 14th consecutive quarter.

For the fifth straight quarter, ZoomInfo was listed as the No. 1 Enterprise solution in all three of the Sales+Intelligence, Market Intelligence, and Marketing+Account+Intelligence sections.

In all, ZoomInfo was named the No. 1 Enterprise solution in six different sections.

ZoomInfo topped LinkedIn Sales Navigator in the Enterprise Sales Intelligence grid for the eighth consecutive quarter.

ZoomInfo matched or improved its ranking in 41 of 42 grids in which it appeared last quarter.

ZoomInfo made its first appearance in the Buyer Intent Data Tools grid at the Mid-Market level, placing first.

Only four of ZoomInfo’s 43 rankings were outside the top-two on its grid.

Several other ZoomInfo products were also named to G2’s Summer 2021 Grid Reports. ZoomInfo Engage was listed on the Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business grids for Email Tracking, Outbound Call Tracking, and Sales Engagement. ZoomInfo InboxAI appeared on the Overall, Mid-Market, and Small Business grids in Customer Success and Email Tracking.

The Summer 2021 Grid® Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks, ZoomInfo’s high+placement in these categories underscores the ways in which best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales+and+marketing+professional%26rsquo%3Bs+workflow, and reveals the need for an automated pathway to go-to-market intelligence.

No. 1 Placements (27)

Lead Capture

Lead Capture: Enterprise

Lead Capture: Mid-Market

Lead Capture: Small Business

Lead Intelligence

Lead Intelligence: Enterprise

Lead Intelligence: Mid-Market

Lead Intelligence: Small Business

Market Intelligence

Market Intelligence: Enterprise

Market Intelligence: Mid-Market

Market Intelligence: Small Business

Marketing Account Intelligence

Marketing Account Intelligence: Enterprise

Marketing Account Intelligence: Mid-Market

Marketing Account Intelligence: Small Business

Email Verification

Email Verification: Mid-Market

Email Verification: Small Business

Lead Mining

Lead Mining: Mid-Market

Lead Mining: Small Business

Sales Intelligence

Sales Intelligence: Enterprise

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Buyer Intent Data Tools: Mid-Market

Account Data Management: Enterprise

No. 2 Placements (12)

AI Sales Assistant

AI Sales Assistant: Enterprise

AI Sales Assistant: Mid-Market

AI Sales Assistant: Small Business

Account Data Management

Account Data Management: Mid-Market

Account Data Management: Small Business

Sales Intelligence: Mid-Market

Sales Intelligence: Small Business

Visitor Identification

Visitor Identification: Mid-Market

Recruiting Automation: Mid-Market

Other Placements (4)

Recruiting Automation

Recruiting Automation: Enterprise

Recruiting Automation: Small Business

Visitor Identification: Small Business

No. 1 Placements by Quarter

Summer 2021: 27

Spring 2021: 26

Winter 2021: 22

Fall 2020: 19

Summer 2020: 10

Spring 2020: 7

Winter 2020: 8

Fall 2019: 8

Summer 2019: 5

Spring 2019: 5

Winter 2019: 3

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with+unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005435/en/