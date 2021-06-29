Logo
Asana Tops G2's Enterprise Grid® for the Eighth Consecutive Quarter

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been named the leader in G2’s Summer+2021+Grid%26reg%3B+Report+for+Project+Management, marking eight consecutive quarters in the prestigious ranking’s Leader quadrant. In addition to receiving the highest scores across G2’s global Enterprise+Grid%26reg%3B, Asana topped Grids® across four regions, including EMEA, APAC, Asia and Africa.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005295/en/

G2CR_GR222_Enterprise_Grid_Image_for_Project_Management_Summer_2021_V1.jpg

Reviewers praised Asana for its ability to accelerate critical enterprise workflows, along with its leading ecosystem of essential integrations and user-friendly UI. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"As companies consolidate the tools they need for success in the next phase of distributed work, we’re honored to see some of the world’s largest organizations select Asana to align and coordinate their global teams,” said Chris Farinacci, Chief Operating Officer, Asana. “Building a product that customers love is at the center of everything we do at Asana. The recognition from G2 further illustrates the power of Asana as the navigation system empowering individuals, teams and entire organizations with the clarity they need to do their best work, faster.”

Determined by customer satisfaction and scale (based on market share, vendor size and social impact), the 2021 Grid® Report for Project Management ranks vendors into four categories - Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche players. Leaders are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial scale and market presence, as well as global support and service resources.

“The authentic voice of the customer powers our reports at G2 - ranking B2B software founded on users’ experience in buying, implementing and using it,” said Gabriel Gheorghiu, Research Principal, ERP & Commerce G2. “We’re thrilled to highlight the value the world’s leading software solutions deliver to their customers. By building a platform around the voice of the people actually using it, we’re able to deliver actionable, peer-to-peer insights that potential buyers can trust.”

Reviewers praised Asana for its ability to monitor cross-team progress, while minimizing work about work. Notable enterprise customer reviews highlight Asana’s ability to accelerate critical enterprise workflows, along with its leading ecosystem of essential integrations and user-friendly UI, including:

  • “My organization can resolve most issues with Asana. We have been using this service to fulfill our Goals and manage the projects & daily tasks. Asana has all the integrations and modules you need to start using their platform. Moreover, we can share ideas in a centralized location, which is great if you’re part of a large organization. Now that my company has moved to being fully remote, we can interact with ease using Asana.” -- Associate+Project+Manager
  • “As a multi-location company, our main problem was auditing sub locations' work. Since adopting Asana, we can create and configure workflows, while monitoring the work from our main location and our projects are completed on time.” -- Senior+Executive
  • “With Asana, it’s easy to coordinate across multiple teams, assign tasks, and use for our agile marketing practices. It allowed us to reassign our project managers to other in-demand marketing functions, while letting the software do the work for us in terms of keeping the team organized and on track.” -- Senior+Marketing+Manager
  • “Thanks to Asana’s ability to monitor progress across projects, it’s possible to predict your projects' delivery dates with outstanding precision. Through this, I am able to give practical answers and precise delivery dates to those who commission the projects.” -- Legal+Advisor

For more information on how individuals, teams and entire organizations achieve their most ambitious goals with Asana, visit asana.com.

About Asana
Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 100,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky and Under Armourrely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210629005295r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005295/en/

