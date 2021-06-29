Logo
Gap Inc. Highlights Action and Progress Toward Driving Systemic Change With the Release of Its First Equality & Belonging Report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has released its first stand–alone Equality & Belonging (E&B) report, which summarizes developments, actions, and progress toward driving systemic change and its commitment to Create for All, with All.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005241/en/

MicrosoftTeams-image_webready.jpg

Gap Inc.'s 2021 Equality & Belonging Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Today, we mark a milestone in our commitment to transparency, contributing to ongoing discourse and developing a structural impact on improving racial equity through long-term sustainable actions,” said Kisha Modica, Vice President of Equality & Belonging at Gap Inc. “I’m incredibly proud of the progress we have made thus far to support today’s critical and fundamental work and the strategic, game-changing efforts of the future. Together, we are charting a path forward to break down barriers to economic opportunities and advance social and racial equity—our commitments serve as a distant mile marker, a guiding light... not a final destination.”

Gap Inc.’s 2025+Commitments+to+Change were outlined in June 2020 as part of Gap Inc.'s Equality & Belonging strategy, which leverages its people, brands, and voice to unlock opportunities and enable a culture of belonging for our teams, customers, and future generations. Some of the progress toward driving change as part of these commitments include:

  • Supporting Workplace Equity: Gap Inc. removed educational requirements for 99.7% of job descriptions below the vice-president level to support workplace equity. The company has increased diversity in its Rotational Management Program (62% of employees in the program identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), including 32% identified as Black and Latinx – nearly twice that of the 2020 class). The company is also a founding member of the Second Chance Business Coalition (SCBC) through its partnership with Business Roundtable, which supports the build of economic mobility for individuals and families of Black and Brown communities, including a commitment to criminal justice reform work.
  • Championing Inclusion: As a starting point for open and honest conversations on topics such as systemic racism, unconscious bias, microaggressions, and the critical role of allyship, Gap Inc. invited inclusion strategist Amber Cabral to host nearly 40 sessions and workshops with employees, including a new global "Real Talk" series. The company has updated its employee learning curriculum to include mandatory racial equity training and the integration of inclusion and equity content in its employee onboarding, new leader workshops, inclusive design courses, and mentoring program.
  • Promoting Education and Awareness: Gap Inc. has donated over $500,000 to Historically Black Colleges & Universities design departments to support educational infrastructure and scholarships in partnership with Harlem's Fashion Row's "Closing the Gap." Gap brand created The Gap Collective, a collaborative featuring artists honoring moments such as the 2020 presidential election and Black History Month. Old Navy’s created Project We, a collection of limited-edition graphic tees designed by diverse artists honoring cultural moments including, Black History Month, International Women’s Day, Pride, Juneteenth, and Latinx Heritage Month.
  • Coronavirus Support: Gap Inc. donated 3.5 million masks and face coverings to community organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For employees, the company offered 48 Be Well + Stay Connected speaker series conversations focused on the importance of mental health and wellness throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our long-standing legacy of support for human rights and social causes is real and measurable, but we know there is more work to be done,” said Sheila Peters, Chief People Officer at Gap Inc. “This pivotal moment demands that we deepen our resolve and drive with even greater urgency – because we know that when inclusion isn’t optional, a new world of possibilities opens.”

Gap Inc. was founded with equality and inclusion built into the company's DNA, and today each of its four lifestyle brands, Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta are led by its purpose, Inclusive, By Design. To reinforce its commitment to change, Gap Inc. has aligned with several leading coalitions that are making strides driving change for our customers and communities, including increasing opportunities for the Black community, ensuring workplaces and stores are welcoming spaces for everyone, and adopting standards that support and lead on issues for LGBTQ+ communities worldwide.

The company is also committed to transparency. Since 2013, Gap Inc. has publicly reported its global employee gender data and overall U.S. race and ethnicity data. Starting in 2020, it began regularly sharing additional data on how employees identify their race and ethnicity at both stores and headquarters.

The report primarily focuses on U.S. programs and activities between June 2020 and April 2021, unless otherwise noted. All data included in the report is from the fiscal year 2020. To view the full report, click+here. More updates and stories about Gap Inc.’s E&B and sustainability programs and commitments are available at Gap+Inc.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2020 net sales were $13.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005241/en/

