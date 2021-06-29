Logo
OpenText partners with Google Cloud to Extend Availability of Solution Extensions for SAP® Applications to the Asia Pacific Japan region

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, June 29, 2021

Customers can now take advantage of OpenText solutions for SAP applications using Google Cloud regional data centers in Singapore, India, and Japan

WATERLOO, ON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced expanded local support for OpenText™ solution extensions for SAP applications in the Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region on Google Cloud. Leveraging public cloud infrastructure to extend the OpenText private cloud, OpenText now offers customers increased choice and flexibility for in-region deployment of information management solutions for the SAP ecosystem.

Open_Text_Logo.jpg

"OpenText and SAP have a deep and lasting partnership, centered on delivering information management technologies in the cloud to create more intelligent, connected and secure businesses," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "With regional data center support from our strategic partner Google Cloud, OpenText now offers these solutions for SAP applications across Asia. Together, we are supporting our customers' regional compliance needs and data sovereignty requirements under a unified service level commitment from OpenText."

OpenText offers the digital content platform to manage and deliver unstructured content to SAP applications in context and on any device. The streamlined experience provides better efficiencies and reduced risk by facilitating that all information will be in a single interface that can be accessed by the user in a timely manner. The suite supports SAP S/4HANA®, as well as SAP®, SuccessFactors®, and SAP Customer Experience solutions. The expanded availability of these solutions as a managed service responds to accelerating demand in APJ for cloud-delivered information management.

OpenText solution extensions for SAP applications available in APJ include:

"The integrated OpenText Suite for SAP solutions helped us extract even more value from our SAP implementation," said Sharn Gamman, Commercial operations process and training manager at Foodstuffs North Island (FSNI). "When we started, there was an expectation that we would have cost savings from efficiency gains and shift staff to more value-added tasks. This is definitely the case. With less manual processing, we have been able to reinvest and focus on working more closely with our vendors."

OpenText is the largest of a select group of SAP partners delivering SAP Solutions Extensions. The company delivers highly integrated solutions that provide an information advantage to businesses using SAP technology. OpenText and SAP have been partners for more than 25 years, developing solutions for more than 5,000 customers in nearly every vertical and line-of-business. For more information on the OpenText and SAP Partnership, visit: https://www.opentext.com/products-and-solutions/partners-and-alliances/strategic-partners/sap.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2021 Open Text. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by Open Text. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

OTEX-G

favicon.png?sn=LA26808&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-partners-with-google-cloud-to-extend-availability-of-solution-extensions-for-sap-applications-to-the-asia-pacific-japan-region-301321937.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA26808&Transmission_Id=202106290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA26808&DateId=20210629
