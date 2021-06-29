WANdisco Integrates DConE into Permissioned Blockchain Frameworks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

WANdisco Integrates DConE into Permissioned Blockchain Frameworks

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

New technology offers flawless execution within permissioned blockchain digital ledger technologies such as Hyperledger Fabric and R3 Corda

PR Newswire

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 29, 2021

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, announced today the availability of its Distributed Coordination Engine (DConE) to provide highly secured and reliable transactionality for permissioned blockchains (i.e. digital ledgers) within the financial sector, and other business critical applications and use cases.

This new use of DConE, the only commercialized version of the Paxos algorithm, will offer a guaranteed fault-tolerant alternative to the Raft algorithm, commonly used in digital ledger technologies such as Hyperledger Fabric and R3 Corda. Serving as the basis of WANdisco's solutions, DConE has been previously used to provide:

  • Multi-site replication of Subversion and Git repositories
  • The migration and replication of business-critical data to cloud service providers such as Microsoft Azure and AWS
  • Keeping Hadoop-compatible file systems, Apache Hive and Databricks data consistent across on-premises and multi-cloud environments

"After our success in coordinating software collaboration, and LiveData migration and replication to the cloud, we saw an opportunity to provide DConE as a solution for enterprises requiring high availability of their distributed ledgers," said Dr. Yeturu Aahlad, Co-founder and Chief Scientist, WANdisco. "DConE is based on the Paxos algorithm, which is the gold standard of consensus algorithms. The new application is a natural extension of this unique and powerful technology, and gives blockchain application customers the peace of mind that their systems are guaranteed to never break."

Dr. Aahlad commercialized the Paxos algorithm to make the internet more efficient, trusted and reliable for business critical use cases. Aahlad and WANdisco's other co-founder, CEO David Richards, realized the cloud was going to play a huge part in advanced analytics. DConE was created to be the differentiated technology underpinning WANdisco LiveData Cloud Services, the only automated cloud migration platform on the market recommended by Microsoft and AWS for Hadoop-to-Cloud migration.

WANdisco's patented consensus technology works by requiring the storage points across its network to approve any transaction that may be entered. Multiple transactions can be processed simultaneously enabling a more scalable distributed ledger with shorter lag times for transactions than typical blockchain frameworks.

"We are very excited to offer DConE as a new consensus option for permissioned blockchains and digital ledger technologies," said Richards. "This new application will continue WANdisco's mission to deliver technology that empowers customers to benefit from the freedom of data, regardless of location and when it's needed. We look forward to developing partnerships to further make this technology available in other frameworks."

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company. WANdisco solutions enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure and a bedrock for running consistent, accurate machine learning applications. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco LiveData Platform keeps geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment. For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com.

Media Contact

Josh Turner
Silicon Valley Communications
[email protected]
+1 (917) 231-0550

favicon.png?sn=IO27396&sd=2021-06-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wandisco-integrates-dcone-into-permissioned-blockchain-frameworks-301321880.html

SOURCE WANdisco

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO27396&Transmission_Id=202106290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO27396&DateId=20210629
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment