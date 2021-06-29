Logo
OneNeck® named to CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 list

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

The annual CRN list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue.

PR Newswire

MADISON, Wis., June 29, 2021

MADISON, Wis., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck IT Solutions, a leading provider of Hybrid IT and Multi-Cloud solutions and services, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named OneNeck to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list for the 7th year in a row. CRN's SP 500 recognizes the top 500 solution providers across North America, who have earned the highest amount of revenue over the past year.

OneNeck_logo_TM_ID_d977e08ace93_Logo.jpg

OneNeck® named to CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 list for 7th year in a row.

"We are humbled to be recognized on the SP 500 list for seven consecutive years in a row," said Terry Swanson, president and CEO of OneNeck. As the technology industry continues to transform, and IT environments become increasingly opaque, this recognition is a tribute to the talent and expertise of our employees who are helping to guide our customers into an increasingly hybrid future that spans across multiple platforms and technologies."

This year's Solution Provider 500 companies collectively generated $403 billion in 2020, up nearly 3% from last year's $393 billion.

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

Follow OneNeck: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

About OneNeck

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs nearly 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, application management, advanced IT services, on-premise hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service. TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,600 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn: @The-Channel-Co @CRN, Twitter: @TheChannelCo @CRN, Facebook: @TheChannelCompany @CRNmag

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

favicon.png?sn=LA26810&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneneck-named-to-crns-2021-solution-provider-500-list-301322227.html

SOURCE OneNeck IT Solutions

