US Indexes Close Higher Tuesday With New Records

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,292.29 on Tuesday with a gain of 9.02 points or 0.03%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,291.80 for a gain of 1.19 points or 0.03%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,528.33 for a gain of 27.83 points or 0.19%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 16.02 for a gain of 0.26 points or 1.65%.

Tuesday’s market movers

U.S. stocks gained Tuesday, helping to set new closing record highs. The S&P 500 reported its 33rd record closing high and the Nasdaq its 19th.

Investors were watching financial stocks, as five of the six large banks plan to move forward with dividend increases following the Fed’s allowance. Morgan Stanley ( MS, Financial) plans to double its dividend, helping its stock to a gain of 3.35% Tuesday.

On the economic calendar:

The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 2.1% in April and 14.9% year over year.

The FHFA House Price Index increased 1.8% in April and 15.7% year over year.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index increased to 127.3 in June from 120.

Across the board:

iShares Semiconductor ETF ( SOXX , Financial) rose 0.78%.

Financial) rose 0.78%. Global X Cannabis ETF ( POTX , Financial) fell 2.43%.

Financial) fell 2.43%. Google ( GOOG , Financial)(GOOGL) were lower with antitrust pressures from the Justice Department regarding digital market practices.

Financial)(GOOGL) were lower with antitrust pressures from the Justice Department regarding digital market practices. Facebook’s ( FB , Financial) market cap is hovering around $1 trillion after a federal court dismissed the Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit.

Financial) market cap is hovering around $1 trillion after a federal court dismissed the Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit. DoorDash ( DASH , Financial) gained 4.67%.

Financial) gained 4.67%. BSQUARE ( BSQR , Financial) climbed 206.87%.

Financial) climbed 206.87%. Marin Software ( MRIN , Financial) rose 130.67%.

Financial) rose 130.67%. Global Gaming Technologies ( BLKCF , Financial) posted a gain of 36.06%.

Financial) posted a gain of 36.06%. Moderna ( MRNA , Financial) increased 5.17%.

Financial) increased 5.17%. 10-year Treasury note yield ended at 1.475%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,308.84 for a loss of 13.50 points or -0.58%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,369.98 for a loss of 4.95 points or -0.36%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,467.57, down 57.97 points or -0.37%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,218.81, down 54.58 points or -0.48%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,693.80 for a loss of 6.05 points or -0.22%; the S&P 100 at 1,962.23 for a gain of 0.78 points or 0.040%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,572.75 for a gain of 47.77 points or 0.33%; the Russell 3000 at 2,569.42 for a loss of 0.45 points or -0.018%; the Russell 1000 at 2,420.01 for a gain of 0.58 points or 0.024%; the Wilshire 5000 at 44,936.72 for a loss of 12.02 points or -0.027%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 831.22 for a loss of 5.42 points or -0.65%.