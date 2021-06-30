Logo
Ritchie Bros. preps for its largest pipeline construction event ever in New Mexico this August

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 29, 2021

After 36 years, the owner of Barrilleaux Inc. is retiring and selling his fleet unreserved on Aug. 10-11

HOUSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On August 10 – 11, Ritchie Bros. will conduct its largest-ever, single-owner auction for Barrilleaux Inc., an oilfield pipeline construction company based in New Mexico and Texas. Tens of millions of dollars of equipment will be sold in this two-day event, including late-model, low-hour directional drills, trenchers, 40+ pipelayers, 120 excavators, 35+ dozers, loaders, heavy haul trucks, trailers, attachments, tools, and more. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

Ritchie_Bros__Ritchie_Bros__preps_for_its_largest_pipeline_const.jpg

"Barrilleaux Inc. is well-known in the pipeline construction industry for their production, efficiency, high-quality work, and top-of-the-line, late-model equipment," said Alan McVicker, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "In my 44 years in the auction business, this is the nicest fleet I've ever seen. We have a long relationship with Mr. Barrilleaux and are so proud he has put his trust in us to sell this magnificent selection of assets via online auction in August. Check out the equipment online at rbauction.com/Barrilleaux today!"

The majority of the Barrilleaux assets are available for inspection at their location in Carlsbad, NM (150 Kelly Rd.), with some additional equipment stored in Oakwood, TX (1412 W. Broad St.) and Pecos, TX (3100 TX-17). Bids can be made online in real time at rbauction.com on August 10 – 11 or ahead of the auction via PriorityBid.

Specific highlights include:

  • Two unused 2020 Caterpillar 14M3 motor graders
  • Three unused 2019 Caterpillar D6T dozers
  • Four Caterpillar D8T dozers
  • Four 2020 Caterpillar 320 hydraulic excavators
  • 15 Caterpillar PL83 pipelayers (2019, 2018 & 2017 models)
  • A 2019 & a 2020 Vermeer D220X330iii directional drills
  • An unused 2019 Tesmec 1475XL EVO crawler bucket wheel trencher
  • Four 2019 and a 2020 Mack GR64B tri-axle volumetric mixer trucks
  • Two 2021 Peterbilt 389 tri-axle heavy haul truck tractors
  • Two unused Cozad lowboys (one w/ 2021 85-ton steerable 13-axle & one w/ 2020 100-ton steerable 9-axle)

For a complete list of Barrilleaux Inc. assets to be sold, visit rbauction.com/Barrilleaux.

About Ritchie Bros.:
Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

favicon.png?sn=VA28493&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-preps-for-its-largest-pipeline-construction-event-ever-in-new-mexico-this-august-301322584.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA28493&Transmission_Id=202106292013PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA28493&DateId=20210629
