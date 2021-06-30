DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Initial Public Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, June 29, 2021

MIAMI, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering of units have partially exercised their over-allotment option, resulting in the issuance of an additional 329,980 units at a public offering price of $10.00 per unit. After giving effect to the exercise of the option, an aggregate of 5,829,980 units have been issued in the initial public offering at an aggregate offering price of $58,299,800.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per full share. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol "DILAU." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its common stock and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "DILA" and "DILAW", respectively.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager in the offering, and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. served as co-manager.

Registration statements relating to these securities were declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 14, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting EarlyBirdCapital, Inc., 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, Attn: Syndicate Department, 212-661-0200. Copies of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About DILA Capital Acquisition Corp.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with a company in any sector or geography, we intend to focus our research on companies with significant operating technological advantage that are headquartered in Latin America, as well as businesses located in the United States which cater to the Hispanic community.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the public offering and the Company's search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

favicon.png?sn=FL28556&sd=2021-06-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dila-capital-acquisition-corp-announces-exercise-of-underwriters-over-allotment-option-in-connection-with-its-initial-public-offering-301322587.html

SOURCE DILA Capital Acquisition Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL28556&Transmission_Id=202106292015PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL28556&DateId=20210629
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment