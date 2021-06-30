TAAT™ Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) today announced its financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2021 (“Q2 2021”). Revenue rose more than 300% sequentially over the previous quarter (“Q1 2021”), reflecting a faster-than-anticipated rollout and strong uptake at both the distributor and end-customer levels. All monetary figures in this press release are in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.



During this period, which was the first full quarter in which TAAT™ was sold at retail, the Company made several key accomplishments to include launching e-commerce to complement retail sales, upgrading its common shares (the “Common Shares”) to the OTCQX® Best Market, landing its first major sporting event sponsorship, and obtaining its first mainstream media coverage in Forbes. Furthermore, the Company has already built upon the milestones achieved in Q2 2021 with TAAT™ now sold in more than 300 Ohio retailers, new store placements in both Illinois as well as Georgia, and an international distribution relationship in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Q2 2021 Highlights

Revenue was $691,484, representing an increase of approximately 317% compared to revenue of $165,786 in Q1 2021;

The Company rapidly expanded its rollout in Ohio, with approximately 191 stores selling TAAT™ at the end of Q2 2021, compared to approximately 102 at the end of Q1 2021 (more than 300 Ohio stores sell TAAT™ as of June 29, 2021);

TAAT™ launched its e-commerce site on February 17, 2021 with immediate popularity;

A February 3, 2021 Forbes article profiled the Company as its first mainstream media feature;

The Common Shares were upgraded to the OTCQX® Best Market on March 23, 2021, with an application to list the Common Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market announced exactly one month later;

CEO Setti Coscarella delivered a presentation titled “Tobacco Disruptor” at the Global Chinese Financial Forum on April 15, 2021;

The first large-scale consumer research study was conducted on the TAAT™ brand and product with a sample of smokers aged 21+ in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, and Pennsylvania, revealing high rates of positive reception and several valuable insights; and

TAAT™ became the exclusive combustible smoke product sponsor of the Professional Bull Riders (“PBR”) league, a circuit of more than 300 events annually, through 2023.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4ec6333-e117-430e-b89a-3b93156e555f

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

“I am pleased to say that the rollout of TAAT™ is ahead of schedule, as reflected in our second quarter financial and operating performance,” said Setti Coscarella, TAAT™ CEO. “We generated outstanding quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, and we expect that the trend will remain highly positive in the quarters to come as customer awareness and demand steadily increase.”

“Our promotional efforts in the quarter enhanced awareness of TAAT™ among smokers aged 21+, positioning us to continue gaining market share. Feedback on TAAT™ brands has been highly favourable, which confirms the positive responses received in an extensive market research study conducted in Q2. We are rapidly growing our store rollout in Ohio, expanding to other states, and responding aggressively to unsolicited strong demand and positive market dynamics in Europe. With an anticipated listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market also pending, we see numerous catalysts that are expected to build enduring value for our shareholders.”

The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for Q2 2021 and the six months ended April 30, 2021 are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

