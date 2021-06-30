Logo
Clene to Host Expert Perspectives Webinar on Cellular Energetic Failure and the Unmet Medical Needs in ALS and MS

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Webinar to take place on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SALT LAKE CITY, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. ( CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of cellular energetic failure in neurodegenerative disease using nanocatalysis, today announced it will host an expert perspectives webinar titled: “Cellular Energetic Failure: Addressing Unmet Needs and a New Investigational Treatment for ALS and MS” on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The webinar will feature presentations by two experts: Professor of Neurology Matthew Kiernan, PhD, DSc, FRACP, FAHMS, AM, MBBS and Professor of Neurology Benjamin Greenberg, MD, MHS, FANA, FAAN, CRND, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical needs in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS).

Following the experts' presentations, Clene's management team will give an overview of its lead candidate, CNM-Au8, which is a stable, aqueous suspension of catalytically active gold nanocrystals that address cellular energetic failure and oxidative stress by facilitating electron transfer in the brain to increase cellular energy, enhance neurorepair, and improve neuroprotection. Company management will also provide an overview of upcoming milestones, which include the expected release of top line data from the placebo-controlled, Phase 2, RESCUE-ALS trial in the second half of 2021.

Clene’s management team as well as Drs. Kiernan and Greenberg will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

To register for the event, please click here. A replay of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Clene website.

Expert Biographies

Professor Matthew Kiernan leads the Brain and Mind Centre in the area of Discovery and Translation at the University of Sydney and is also the Bushell Chair of Neurology. He has extensive experience in research and academic leadership nationally as well as internationally. He and his team are at the forefront of breakthrough research in human neurophysiology, with his research innovations now in regular use as an adjunct to routine diagnostic testing worldwide. Professor Kiernan is President of the Australian Brain Foundation, immediate past-President of the Australian and New Zealand Association of Neurologists, and Editor-In-Chief of the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry. He is Chair of the World Federation of Neurology ALS/MND Specialty Group and previously established the Pan-Asian Consortium for Treatment and Research in ALS (PACTALS).

Dr. Benjamin Greenberg is an internationally recognized expert in rare autoimmune disorders of the central nervous system. He currently serves as a Professor of Neurology and Vice Chair of Clinical and Translational Research in the Department of Neurology at UT Southwestern. His research interests are in both the diagnosis and treatment of transverse myelitis, neuromyelitis optica, encephalitis, multiple sclerosis and infections of the nervous system. He is actively involved in developing better ways to diagnose and prognosticate for patients with these disorders. Dr. Greenberg received his Bachelor’s degree from Johns Hopkins University and his Master’s degree in Molecular Microbiology and Immunology from the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland. He attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. After which, he completed an internal medicine internship at Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois before going on to his residency in neurology at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

About Clene

Clene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative disease, is leading the way by using nanotechnology to treat bioenergetic failure, which underlies many neurological diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotherapeutic platform to create a new class of drugs—bioenergetic nanocatalysts. Clene’s lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8, is a concentrated nanocrystalline gold (Au) suspension that drives critical cellular energetic reactions in the CNS. CNM-Au8 increases cellular energy to accelerate neurorepair and improve neuroprotection. Currently, CNM-Au8 is being investigated for efficacy and safety in a Phase 3 registration trial for ALS and in Phase 2 trials for multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Clene's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Clene’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include Clene’s ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; Clene’s ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed products and drug candidates, if approved; Clene’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; Clene’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; Clene’s limited operating history and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the licensing or development and commercialization of its drug candidates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Clene’s clinical development, commercial and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Clene’s Annual Report filed on Form 10K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Clene’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Clene undertakes no obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

Media Contact
Gwendolyn Schanker
LifeSci Communications
(269) 921-3607
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(929) 469-3859
[email protected]

Source: Clene Inc.

