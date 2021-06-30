Lineup of Inspiring Female Digital Entrepreneurs to Provide Tools for Success in Third Annual 'Think in Color' Summit from Thinkific

PR Newswire

Two day virtual event ( July 27-28 ) expected to attract thousands of entrepreneurs & SMB participants

Speaker lineup of 100% people of color will deliver personal insights on themes relating to all aspects of creating, marketing, and scaling online courses and digital product-based businesses

Think in Color's 2020 Summit won Adweek's Campaign of the Year, Lead Generation

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC) , a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online courses, today announced the launch of the third annual Think in Color Summit.

Thinkific's annual speaker and workshop series is aimed at driving forward diversity and inclusion in business and entrepreneurship by featuring traditionally underrepresented entrepreneurs and giving them a platform to share their expertise. This year's event features a lineup of notable female entrepreneurs who will provide tips and strategies on how to build and scale a business using digital products and online courses.

"I remember going full-time in my online business and being excited about the journey ahead. But the people in the online business space at that time didn't look like me at all," says XayLi Barclay, online course creator and Think in Color host. "I needed to see people who represented my experience and struggles, and learn how to break through barriers to become successful. With Think in Color, we're excited to bring together a group of remarkable entrepreneurs who are people of color to share how they built their businesses with skill and courage, challenged their fears, and overcame real obstacles on the way to creating their own success stories."

2021 marks the third year in a row for Thinkific's Think in Color Summit. The event reflects Thinkific's ongoing commitment to empowering people of color with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed. Following the Summit, a curated 5-week Think in Color Accelerator coaching program will be available to help attendees immediately apply their learnings and create their first online course.

"I learned so much at Think in Color," says Herty Zon, a 2020 Summit attendee. "Like the importance of having a strong personal brand, how to own my voice and be confident speaking, to be confident on video, and so much more about different aspects of business. It was extremely valuable, and it honestly exceeded my expectations!"

Think in Color 2021 Summit keynote speakers include:

Tonya Rapley- Tonya is a highly sought after entrepreneur and consultant. She created the award-winning site, MyFabFinance.com, in 2013, catapulting her to the forefront as a nationally recognized millennial money expert. Shortly after, she was deemed the "New Face of Wealth Building" by Black Enterprise Magazine and was also recognized as a "Modern Day History Maker" by TV One.

Gloria Atanmo - Gloria (Glo) is the travel blogger, author, and digital storyteller at TheBlogAbroad.com. Glo is an online educator and content creator who has landed multiple features in Forbes, Oprah Magazine, Conde Nast, Essence, Buzzfeed and more, for her approach to building a business as a lifestyle entrepreneur.

Saloni Srivastava - Saloni is the founder of HustlePost Academy, India's biggest online-only side-hustle school. She's also a self-development influencer with over 400,000 followers across her social media platforms.

XayLi Barclay - XayLi is a visual content creation coach and Thinkific expert for online course creators. She specializes in helping entrepreneurs effectively stand out and make a genuine impact in the digital space.

Over the course of the two day Summit, speakers will provide insight and guidance on themes relating to all aspects of creating, marketing, and scaling online courses and digital product-based businesses including:

How to turn a niche skill into a thriving business

How to create magnetic membership communities where members stay and engage

How to position yourself as the go-to voice in an industry

How course creators can build strong communities around their content

The Think in Color 2021 Summit runs on July 27th and 28th. To register and attend for free, please go to www.thinkific.com/think-in-color.

About Thinkific

Thinkific ( TSX:THNC, Financial) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. In 2020 alone, Thinkific's 50,000 active course creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's plans related to the Think in Color Summit, the expected benefits of the Think in Color Summit, the speakers to be included in the Think in Color Summit and the benefits of the information the speakers share. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

