Climb Channel Solutions Signs Agreement with D2iQ to Distribute Leading Independent Platform for Enterprise Kubernetes

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG), has entered into a distribution agreement with D2iQ to distribute their Kubernetes Platform worldwide.

The D2iQ Kubernetes Platform provides a differentiated approach and unique set of technologies, expert professional services, training, and support that enables you to deliver on the promise of digital transformation and embrace the power of Kubernetes in production and at scale.

D2iQ provides customers a Kubernetes infrastructure design to support customer needs and to get ideas to market faster. By simplifying and automating the difficult tasks, D2iQ easily meets the needs for enterprise Kubernetes in production at scale, reducing operational burden and TCO.

"We are excited to kick this partnership off in order to further accelerate the expansion of our partner program in North America. In working with Climb and their ecosystem we will continue to deliver best of breed solutions in the Kubernetes world to our shared customers; our partners will be central to rapid expansion to capture the large volume of opportunity that is right in front of us," said Joe Nestor, Sr. Director for Partner Sales.

"The adoption of container based technologies has been nothing short of phenomenal over the past two years. In keeping with our alliance strategy, we are looking to build partnerships with successful companies on the leading edge of this space. We've found exactly that with D2iQ," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at [email protected].

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group
Climb Channel Solutions is an international value-added distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. ( WSTG).

For additional information visit www.climbcs.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037
(International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

Follow Climb Channel Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:
Climb Channel Solutions
Media Relations
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Cody Cree or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

