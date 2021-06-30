DiDi Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI), the world’s leading mobility technology platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 316,800,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each four ADSs representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, at a price to the public of US$14.00 per ADS for a total offering size of US$4.4 billion, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2021, under the symbol “DIDI.” The closing of the offering is expected to occur on July 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 47,520,000 additional ADSs at US$14.00 per ADS.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as active joint bookrunners and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. BOCI Asia Limited, BOCOM International Securities Limited, CCB International Capital Limited, CLSA Limited, CMB International Capital Limited, Futu Inc., ICBC International Securities Limited, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited are acting as co-managers of the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282-2198, or by calling 1-866-471-2526, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 2nd Floor, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, United States of America, or by calling 1-917-606-8487, or by email at [email protected] and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York, NY 11717, United States of America, or by calling 1-866-803-9204, or by email at [email protected].

About DiDi Global Inc.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) is the world’s leading mobility technology platform. It offers a wide range of app-based services across Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa, as well as in Central Asia and Russia, including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch and other forms of shared mobility as well as auto solutions, food delivery, intra-city freight and financial services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

