Talend Extends APAC Presence with Cloud Data Infrastructure in Australia to Serve Customer Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and SYDNEY, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend ( NASDAQ: TLND ), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, today announced the opening of its newest regional cloud data infrastructure in Australia to support Talend's expansion and growth in Asia Pacific (APAC). Talend's new cloud data infrastructure will provide Australian enterprises with confidence and clarity into their data while addressing regional data sovereignty, privacy, residency, and performance requirements. The Sydney-based cloud infrastructure, operated on Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS), will be operational to host customers in July 2021.

According to Gartner, "the events of last year allowed CIOs to overcome any reluctance of moving mission critical workloads from on-premises to the cloud. Even absent the pandemic there would still be a loss of appetite for data centers."[1] Gartner forecasted in other research that Australian Public Cloud spending would reach USD 7.3 billion by the end of 2021, increasing 18.4% from last year, with cloud application services (SaaS) spending rising by 16.9%.[2]

"Our underlying technology platform based on Talend has helped us disrupt the traditional, static financial services model, creating a real-time data-driven business and culture across our organization," said Andrew Bates, Chief Technology Officer at Harmoney. "Having a Talend instance located in the Australia/New Zealand Region will assist us to further align with regional requirements given potential future data legislation changes and benefit our customers. I'm very excited about the company's future growth across Australia and New Zealand and look forward to a productive ongoing relationship with Talend."

As industry and government regulations evolve, Talend's customers can maintain flexibility to keep up with the changes. By reducing compliance and operational risk with a cloud data infrastructure deployed independently in Australia, Talend can maintain high standards regarding data residency, security, data sovereignty, and operational best practices.

"Our clients are increasingly adopting Cloud capabilities to help improve customer service, drive innovation, or just to keep up with competition. Cloud gives our clients the power to transform and reinvent their business," said Thierry Lotrian, Partner Analytics & Cognitive at Deloitte Australia. "It is fantastic to have Technology organizations like Talend investing in the local Australian market when it comes to Cloud infrastructure enabling Australian businesses and government alike to ride the next wave of technology driven innovation. Having the data center in Australia will play a critical role in complying with the data sovereignty requirements that many of our clients have in Australia."

A unified approach to data, consistent with organizational needs and governance practices, requires fully transparent data management processes as well as documented and communal data quality standards. Talend Data Fabric is a single platform that delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time. As more data is ingested and analyzed, Talend helps companies clearly understand, in a quantifiable way, the overall reliability, risk, and return of their data, — one of their most valuable business assets.

"Every business is now in the data business. In support of Talend's growing market, I'm delighted to announce the addition of new cloud data infrastructure in Australia," said Stu Garrow, Senior Vice President and General Manager APAC at Talend. "As strategic partners to our customers, it's important that we offer insight on holistic, big-picture data solutions that solve business problems and give clarity and confidence in their data. I'm excited to see Talend's continued growth and this significant investment to create a framework designed for data health solutions of our customers' success."

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities to actively manage the health of corporate information. This unified approach is unique and essential to delivering complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all employees. It has made it possible to create innovations like the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first assessment that instantly quantifies the reliability of any data set.

Over 6,500 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on healthy data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.comand follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

[1] Gartner, Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Public Cloud End-User Spending to Grow 23% in 2021 , Press Release, April 21, 2021

[2] Gartner, " Forecast: Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2019-2025, 1Q21 Update ", Colleen Graham et al, March 25, 2021, End-User Spending Basis. Cloud Application Services (SaaS)

